Team Brown and Harper Take Competition Day Title

STILLWATER -- It was close but at the same time it was decided talking about the Competition Day Championship round inside the Sherman Smith Training Center as the winter off-season for Oklahoma State football winds up this week with spring football practice beginning on Monday afternoon.

The two teams battling for the championship after three weeks of competition were captained by running back L.D. Brown and linebacker Devin Harper and the other team captained by cowboy back Logan Carter and defensive tackle Israel Antwine. This is not just for fun and the competition was intense. Those two teams started on the obstacle course, which is often where the championship match finishes.

The team of Brown and Harper had some good speed with Bixby red-shirt freshman receiver Cade Cavender, cornerback Thomas Harper (younger brother of Devin), receiver Jacob Morris of Newcastle mixed with power from linebacker Carson Kropp, transfer defensive tackle Collin Clay, offensive tackle Dylan Galloway, and defensive end Kody Walterscheid.

Team Brown/Harper took the obstacle course 5-2, with each team getting a point for a heat that was a tie.

Collin Clay on the weighted sled pull. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

The next stop was the weighted sled pull and the results were close with Team Brown/Harper winning heats with Walterscheid finishing just ahead of defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan and Collin Clay pulled away at the end on Logan Carter. Carter and Antwine saw their team with wins as Antwine finished ahead of Dylan Galloway and red-shirt freshman offensive guard Joe Michalski downed Kropp.

Joe Michalski and Jayden Jernigan team up for Team Carter/Antwine on the tractor tire flip. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

The next stop was the tire flip with teams of two going against each other and Team Carter/Antwine finished with a 2-1 advantage. That went right into the agility drills with a 20-yard shuttle and that also was a 2-1 advantage for Team Carter/Antwine.

The final event is the tug-of-war, two ways. The first is two team tug events followed by the one-on-one tugs. With the score 12-8, Team Brown/Harper needed just one win and loaded up their heavies of Harper, Clay, Galloway, Kropp, and Walterscheid and they took the first team tug to clinch at 13-8.

The tug-of-war was where the championship match ended. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

Team Carter/Antwine did not give up as they won the next team tug and dominated the individual tug events, but in the end the final score was 13-12 in favor of L.D. Brown and Devin Harper and the team they drafted.

"Hey, we were down the whole series, every week we were down," Brown said afterwards as he celebrated with his team. "We fought and we like that adversity and we came together as a team and we won."

Running back L.D. Brown was excited about taking the championship with his team and co-captain Devin Harper. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

Brown also credited himself and Harper for being good at evaluating teammate's for their abilities.

"I would say that Devin Harper and me, we are great GMs."

The battle for third was also pretty competitive as Team Dillon Stoner and Tre Sterling that included defensive end Tyler Lacy, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Sione Asi, and offensive lineman Taylor Miterko defeated Team Teven Jenkins and Matt Hembrough.

There are a few prizes and a victory dinner for the winners at training table, but the bragging rights are the most valuable part of it.