Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Team Brown and Harper Take Competition Day Title

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It was close but at the same time it was decided talking about the Competition Day Championship round inside the Sherman Smith Training Center as the winter off-season for Oklahoma State football winds up this week with spring football practice beginning on Monday afternoon. 

The two teams battling for the championship after three weeks of competition were captained by running back L.D. Brown and linebacker Devin Harper and the other team captained by cowboy back Logan Carter and defensive tackle Israel Antwine.  This is not just for fun and the competition was intense. Those two teams started on the obstacle course, which is often where the championship match finishes. 

The team of Brown and Harper had some good speed with Bixby red-shirt freshman receiver Cade Cavender, cornerback Thomas Harper (younger brother of Devin), receiver Jacob Morris of Newcastle mixed with power from linebacker Carson Kropp, transfer defensive tackle Collin Clay, offensive tackle Dylan Galloway, and defensive end Kody Walterscheid. 

Team Brown/Harper took the obstacle course 5-2, with each team getting a point for a heat that was a tie.

Second
Collin Clay on the weighted sled pull. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

The next stop was the weighted sled pull and the results were close with Team Brown/Harper winning heats with Walterscheid finishing just ahead of defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan and Collin Clay pulled away at the end on Logan Carter. Carter and Antwine saw their team with wins as Antwine finished ahead of Dylan Galloway and red-shirt freshman offensive guard Joe Michalski downed Kropp. 

fullsizeoutput_1b88
Joe Michalski and Jayden Jernigan team up for Team Carter/Antwine on the tractor tire flip.Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

The next stop was the tire flip with teams of two going against each other and Team Carter/Antwine finished with a 2-1 advantage. That went right into the agility drills with a 20-yard shuttle and that also was a 2-1 advantage for Team Carter/Antwine.

The final event is the tug-of-war, two ways. The first is two team tug events followed by the one-on-one tugs. With the score 12-8, Team Brown/Harper needed just one win and loaded up their heavies of Harper, Clay, Galloway, Kropp, and Walterscheid and they took the first team tug to clinch at 13-8. 

fullsizeoutput_1b8e
The tug-of-war was where the championship match ended.Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

Team Carter/Antwine did not give up as they won the next team tug and dominated the individual tug events, but in the end the final score was 13-12 in favor of L.D. Brown and Devin Harper and the team they drafted.

"Hey, we were down the whole series, every week we were down," Brown said afterwards as he celebrated with his team. "We fought and we like that adversity and we came together as a team and we won."

fullsizeoutput_1b90
Running back L.D. Brown was excited about taking the championship with his team and co-captain Devin Harper. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

Brown also credited himself and Harper for being good at evaluating teammate's for their abilities. 

"I would say that Devin Harper and me, we are great GMs."

The battle for third was also pretty competitive as Team Dillon Stoner and Tre Sterling that included defensive end Tyler Lacy, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Sione Asi, and offensive lineman Taylor Miterko defeated Team Teven Jenkins and Matt Hembrough. 

There are a few prizes and a victory dinner for the winners at training table, but the bragging rights are the most valuable part of it.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Baseball Drops Midweek Contest

Oklahoma State baseball drops its midweek game against Missouri State.

Pokes Report Staff

Spring Football Preview #6: Defensive Tackles

Cameron Murray is the poster man for the Oklahoma State defensive tackle position.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

OSU's Only Road Conference Win at Kansas State Helped Spur Winning Trend

Oklahoma State 's lone road conference win at Kansas State in February helped spur the winning trend the Cowboys are currently in.

Zach Lancaster

Spring Football Preview #5: Defensive Ends

Oklahoma State has more talent and experience returning this spring at defensive end

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Spring Football Preview #4: Linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Devin Harper return to make the linebacker position a strength for Oklahoma State. Here is a spring preview.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Donovan Williams Schedules Oklahoma State Official Visit

Four-star guard out of North Star (NE) High School Donovan Williams has scheduled his official visit to Oklahoma State for the end of March

Zach Lancaster

A.J. Green Really Needs his Pro Day on March 10 after Slow Times in Indy

A.J. Green did well in drills, but his forty wasn't as fast as he had expected at the NFL Combine.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Cowboys Finish Frisco with Win Over Aggies

Oklahoma State closed their baseball weekend at the Frisco Classic with a win over Texas A&M.

Robert Allen

Cowgirls Wrap Up OSU/Tulsa Invitational with 5-0 Victory

Oklahoma State softball wraps up a solid weekend in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with a 5-0 win over Drake

Pokes Report Staff

Tony Allen Credits Eddie Sutton for NBA Success

Oklahoma State great, and NBA champion, Tony Allen credits legendary coach Eddie Sutton for his success at Oklahoma State and the NBA.

Zach Lancaster