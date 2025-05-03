Could Oklahoma State Have Major Turnaround in 2025?
Oklahoma State is looking to turn things around next season, but it will be a difficult task to get back on the national stage in just one year.
The Cowboys were far from the only team to underperform last season. After falling in their Big 12 opener against Utah, many saw the Cowboys’ loss as one they might be able to avenge in the conference opener. Instead, neither team won another game that season.
While OSU isn’t expected to be in any conference title discussions next season, it might be a perfect setup for Mike Gundy’s team to become a surprise team. With so much turnover on the coaching staff and the roster, OSU will be a vastly different team from the one that was shut out by Colorado to cap the 2024 season.
In a recent article, ESPN looked at how teams could get much better luck next season compared to an unlucky 2024. Although OSU didn’t make the cut as one of the teams expected to have a significant bounce-back season, the Cowboys certainly meet the criteria.
For example, OSU’s 2024 numbers gave it an expected turnover margin of -3, but OSU finished the season with a turnover margin of -8. Underperforming by five turnovers put OSU at No. 114 of 134 FBS teams when it came to turnover luck last season.
As far as close games go, OSU also finished with fewer wins than expected in terms of postgame win expectancy. While OSU finished outside of the top 100 in that category, it still only missed out on roughly one more win.
As for lineup consistency, OSU actually managed to finish in the top 40. While the Cowboys typically had the majority of their starters throughout the season, their losses were some of their best players, such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, which this metric doesn’t account for.
OSU wasn’t ultimately viewed as one of the top teams that could have a major turnaround next season. Although OSU wasn’t necessarily one of the unluckiest teams in any specific category in 2024, the Cowboys managed to be on the negative side of most “luck” metrics, and they could turn things around by having steady improvements in each category.