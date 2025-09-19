Could A Win Against Tulsa Allow Zane Flores To Get This Season Back On Track?
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking to get back to a winning record Friday night against Tulsa. The Cowboys are hoping that their current 10-game win streak against Tulsa will be an indicator of how things are going to be when game time rolls around.
Cowboy quarterback Zane Flores is searching for his first win as a starter, and he desperately needs one before Big 12 play begins.
Flores has not had a regular start to the season by any means. After being named the backup to Hauss Hejny to start the season, Flores was called upon in just the second quarter of Week 1 when Hejny went out with a foot injury. Now that Hejny is not projected to be back until Oct. 18, Flores has been given the keys to the offense.
The first two weeks have not been the start Flores was hoping for, though. Flores has only thrown for 203 yards and has not thrown a touchdown yet. This includes the Cowboys' Week 2 loss to Oregon, where Flores threw for 67 yards and two interceptions.
However, this week against Tulsa could be the turning point in Flores’ season to get the Cowboys back on track.
Tulsa is coming off back-to-back losses against New Mexico State and Navy. In those losses, the Golden Hurricane defense has allowed a combined 346 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. This is a good opportunity for Flores to start clicking with guys like Gavin Freeman and Terrill Davis to get the offense rolling.
Flores also will have the opportunity to show off his mobility against a Tulsa team that allowed 367 rushing yards against Navy last week.
Flores also has more pressure now that transfer Noah Walters has been added to the roster. Walters has the most college experience in the Cowboys' quarterback room, but the job is still Flores’ to lose.
If Flores can put on a show against Tulsa, this could be exactly what he and the Cowboys need to gain confidence for the upcoming Big 12 play. With Flores being at the helm for at least the next four games, the starting quarterback position might be in question when Hejny returns.