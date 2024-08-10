Countdown to Kickoff: Barry Sanders' Heisman Campaign
Oklahoma State entered the 1988 season without a Heisman winner but ended up with one of the best Heisman seasons ever.
Barry Sanders is widely considered to be the best running back ever, and his case for being the best in college football history is undeniable.
With 2,628 yards, Sanders holds the record for most rushing yards in a single season in college football history. While his numbers seem unheard of in 2024, he was only the third player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
His 37 touchdowns that season also still stand as the NCAA record. Sanders was the first and one of only five players to score at least 30 rushing touchdowns in a season, with no one reaching that mark again for 23 seasons.
Perhaps one of the most impressive parts of his single-season records is that they do not include his 222 yards and five touchdowns against Wyoming in a Holiday Bowl win.
OSU’s matchup with Missouri featured Sanders going for 154 yards and two touchdowns, making it his worst performance of the season. It was one of only five games where Sanders failed to get to 200 yards.
Sanders also had four 300-yard games, including 332 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries in a win against Texas Tech. That matchup took place in Tokyo, which is where Sanders found out he won the Heisman.
Sanders’ status as an OSU legend is unlikely to ever waver. In 2021, Sanders was honored with a spot in the Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium and a statue outside the stadium. His No. 21 is also one of only four retired numbers at OSU.
In 2003, Sanders was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He is also one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, with his illustrious career with the Detroit Lions earning him a spot in the 2004 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
