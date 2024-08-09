Cowboys Center Joe Michalski Earns Spot on Rimington Watch List
Oklahoma State’s offensive line is led by one of the best centers in the country.
On Friday, the watch list for the Rimington Trophy was released, and OSU center Joe Michalski earned a spot. With the most outstanding center in the FBS winning the award every year, Michalski has an opportunity to be the first Cowboy to win the award. In 2023, Michalski earned honorable mentions for All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson won the Rimington last season. Since Nebraska’s Dominic Raiola won the first award in 2000, no other Big 12 player has won, and only three other Big 12 players join Michalski on the 2024 watch list.
Michalski’s bid for the award might be determined by the stats of others, specifically star running back Ollie Gordon. Last season, Gordon led the country in rushing and repeatedly praised his offensive line.
"Just seeing what we did last year, having them back is a huge success,” Gordon said at OSU’s media day. “Teams around the country wish they could get all five of their fifth/sixth-year offensive linemen back, and for us to actually do it, it's a huge deal. It makes all of us excited, especially me. I get to run behind them again."
Still, Michalski’s stats can speak for themselves as well. Last season, he was one of only two players to have more than 600 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack.
He was also the leader of one of the nation’s best offensive lines, among the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed. With a veteran offensive line returning around Michalski, the Cowboys look poised to have one of the best front five in the FBS again.
