Countdown to Kickoff: Chuba Hubbard's Historic 2019 Season
Oklahoma State knew it had a star in 2019, but the Cowboys’ running back exceeded all expectations.
In 2019, Chuba Hubbard came into the season as the starting running back and had no shortage of potential. After Justice Hill’s injury pushed him into the starting role to end 2018, Hubbard had 100 rushing yards in three of the team’s final four games.
He had no trouble carrying his momentum from his freshman year into his second season and ran for 221 yards in the Cowboys’ season-opening win at Oregon State. That performance in the season opener also featured three touchdowns, including a 53-yard score in the third quarter.
He followed that performance with a 256-yard game at Tulsa a couple of weeks later. That matchup featured three touchdown runs of at least 30 yards, including a 75-yard score on the first play of the afternoon.
Hubbard’s best game of the season came in OSU’s first conference home game against Kansas State. The star running back went for 296 yards, the sixth-most in OSU history, and a touchdown to secure the team’s first Big 12 win. Hubbard opened November with his fourth and final 200-yard game of the year, going for 223 yards and a couple of touchdowns against TCU.
Hubbard finished the season with 2,094 rushing yards, the second-most in OSU history behind Barry Sanders’ NCAA record of 2,628 in 1988. That campaign was enough to earn Hubbard Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Consensus All-America honors.
Hubbard’s 2019 season ranks 16th in NCAA history for rushing yards in a single season. He likely would have made the top 10 if not for a 44-yard performance in OSU’s 56-14 win against McNeese State.
After his incredible 2019 season, Hubbard played one more season in Stillwater and dealt with nagging injuries before the Carolina Panthers selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hubbard is entering his fourth season with the Panthers and has 1,980 yards and 12 touchdowns across 49 career games.
