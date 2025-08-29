Cowboy Wideout Terrill Davis: 'I Love it Here'
The journey for Oklahoma State Cowboy wide receiver Terrill Davis has been what seems like a constant uphill battle. Following a late start to his football career, Davis helped lead Choctaw High School to a Class 6A State Championship. He was a virtual rookie playing his final game of football with not many college offers on the table. His future in football was almost over before it began.
Davis committed to play football for the University of Central Oklahoma, and the light at the end of the tunnel started shining a little brighter. In his first two seasons with the Bronchos, Davis played in 19 games and combined for 679 receiving yards. Yet, Davis was only scratching the service of his true potential.
His 2024 junior season with UCO was about to put Terrill Davis on the national map. In 13 games, Davis hauled in 109 receptions for a school record 1,609 receiving yards. His total during the season led all receivers in the nation. He scored 15 touchdowns during that record-breaking run, and all that remained was a childhood dream of playing DI football.
Davis got the chance this past summer when the Oklahoma State Cowboys came knocking. The Pokes were coming off of a 3-9 season in 2024 and were looking to beef up their offense. They hit the transfer portal hard and landed some big names at receiver, including an in-state project from DII UCO.
Heading into the 2025 football season, Davis knew that he would once again have to not only prove the doubters wrong but he would have to show them he belonged at this level. As the first depth chart of the season dropped, Davis found his name near the top of the list. On Thursday in front of the Cowboy faithful, Terrill Davis hit the field against UT Martin with the eyes of Oklahoma on him.
Hauss Hejny rolled out to his left in the opening quarter of the football game. He cut the ball loose deep down the field, where he found Davis all alone on the outside for a 34-yard completion. It was TD's first Division I catch, but it wouldn't be his last.
In the third quarter, with quarterback Zane Flores needing a big play down the field to keep the momentum rolling for the Pokes, he knew exactly who to look for. Flores took to the air with Davis blazing a trail down the sidelines. 41 yards later, and the duo had connected for the biggest passing play of the night. Following the game, TD had this to say about game number one.
"The atmosphere was crazy. I love it here," Davis said.
Davis finished the night with catches of 34 yards and 41 yards for a team-leading 75 receiving yards. He showed that he could be a deep-ball threat for the Cowboys this season, and ultimately, he showed everyone that he belongs.