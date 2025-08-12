Cowboys are Ready to Turn Some Heads Despite Preseason Top 25 Snub
The 2025 NCAA preseason AP Top 25 rankings recently dropped, and Oklahoma State found itself absent from the list following a 2024 season in which they cracked the AP Top 25 at No. 17 in the preseason poll.
After a punishing 3-9 season, capped by an 0-9 Big 12 record, the program’s worst since 2000, Cowboy Nation might be okay with the 2025 poll. But in Stillwater, where loyal and true fuel the orange and black, coach Mike Gundy and his retooled roster are gearing up to silence the skeptics and make some noise in 2025.
The AP poll, unveiled Aug. 11, crowned Texas No. 1, with Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top five. The Big 12 secured four spots: Arizona State (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 17), Iowa State (No. 22) and Texas Tech (No. 23). The Cowboys, however, didn’t even muster a mention in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. It is a rare snub for a program that’s been a Big 12 mainstay under Gundy’s 20-year reign.
Still, there’s a pulse in Stillwater, and the buzz around the program speaks of a season on the brink of something special. Gundy has embraced the transfer portal like never before, reshaping a roster hungry for a turnaround.
On offense, coordinator Doug Meacham’s return signals a change for Cowboy Nation. The Pokes have a pair of high-octane quarterbacks mixed in with dangerous weapons at the skill position. Defensively, new coordinator Todd Grantham introduces seven new starters, promising a more physical unit on that end.
“Ultimate 136” rankings slotted OSU at No. 59, giving a nod to last season's forgettable season. Yet, Gundy thrives when underestimated. With nonconference games looking winnable and a promising Big 12 slate, Vegas’s 5.5-win over/under feels like a dare. Posts on X are calling OSU a “Big Bounce” candidate for 2025.
Cowboy fans know this feeling. They have been at the bottom only to see the Pokes weather the storm the following season. When the polls doubt you, you dig in. As Week 0 nears and the Cowboys continue to grind it under the hot Oklahoma sun, their focus is clear.
The season must be played one snap, one game and one upset at a time. The rankings may snub the Cowboys, but Gundy’s crew is ready to prove once again why he is one of the top coaches in college football.