Cowboys Escape Princeton for 13th-Straight Home Dual Win

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER –The ninth-ranked Cowboy wrestling team (3-1 overall; 0-0 Big 12) notched its third dual win of the season Friday night when it defeated the 12th-ranked Princeton Tigers, 18-15, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The victory over Princeton (1-1 overall; 1-0 EIWA) marks Oklahoma State's second consecutive win against a ranked opponent. OSU took an early lead after Princeton had to forfeit the 165-pound match. The Pokes went on to take five matches from the Tigers, including first dual win at heavyweight and first inside GIA.

"It was good to see at 141 with a good win," coach said. "Of course, picking up the win at heavyweight was important. If you think about it, if you say we are going to lose at 125 and 197, I would have told you it would be hard to win that match. So, that's what teammates need to do. They need to pick it up when things aren't going very well, and we had that from guys that are in the lineup who you thought it would be tough for them to win tonight."

The heavyweight picked up his first dual match victory against Tiger Aidan Conner, 5-2, with a critical reversal and takedown coming in the second period. Also collecting win No. 1 in Gallagher of his career was . The Cowboy took out Marshall Keller, 7-4. It marked his second dual win of the season.

"I feel good just getting back on the right track. It was big to get the momentum back on our side, and something I needed personally to do. It's going to help me a lot."

After the forfeit to begin the dual, OSU came up short in three consecutive matches beginning at 174. dropped a close 5-2 decision just before fell in sudden victory. No. 2 Patrick Brucki topped sixth-ranked in the 197-pound bout, and senior lost to fourth-ranked Pat Glory for the first time in four meetings.

8-3 decision against Sean Pierson put the Cowboys in front for good. Hone and senior followed with decisions. Lewallen topped his second consecutive ranked opponent in Princeton's No. 14 Mike D'Angelo.

The dual ended with a Cowboy legacy bout when faced No. 9 Quincy Monday. Sheets came up just short in the 3-2 decision.

Cowboy wrestling heads south to Norman next weekend for the first time since 2016. It marks the first season since 2016-17 that the Pokes face the Sooners twice.

"We love Bedlam and we take it serious," Smith said. "It's not just another match. It's a match we take personal, and we get ready for it. I'm sure we're going to have to wrestle better than what we did today. I think they're a better team, and we are going to need to make some changes this week and see some better performances."

No. 9 Oklahoma State 18, No. 12 Princeton 15

Dec. 6, 2019 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater

Attendance: 2,704

165: No. 14 (OSU) for.

174: Kevin Parker (PU) dec. (OSU) 5-2

184: Travis Stefanik (PU) dec. (OSU) SV1 5-3

197: No. 2 Patrick Brucki (PU) dec. No. 6 (OSU) 12-6

HWT: (OSU) dec. Aidan Conner (PU) 5-2

125: No. 4 Patrick Glory (PU) dec. No. 4 (OSU) 9-4

133: (OSU) dec. Sean Pierson (PU) 8-3

141: (OSU) dec. Marshall Keller (PU) 7-4

149: No. 4 (OSU) dec. No. 14 Mike D'Angelo (PU) 7-4

157: No. 9 Quincy Monday (PU) dec. (OSU) 3-2