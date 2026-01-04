Cowboys Extend Offer to Versatile Tight End Nate Levicki, Eyeing Portal Boost

In the ever-shifting landscape of college football's transfer portal, Oklahoma State has zeroed in on a hidden gem: Nate Levicki, the Presbyterian College tight end who's turning heads with his unique athletic journey and proven production. The Cowboys extended an offer to the 6-foot-5, 245-pound All-American this week, adding him to their list of targets as they aim to bolster the offense under head coach Eric Morris. Levicki, who burst onto the FCS scene after a detour through Division I lacrosse, brings a rare blend of physicality, receiving savvy, and big-game playmaking ability that could slot perfectly into Oklahoma State's air-raid roots.

Oklahoma State offered pic.twitter.com/nHsvoclAMS — Nate Levicki (@natelevicki) January 2, 2026

Levicki's path to Stillwater isn't your typical recruiting tale. A standout high school lacrosse player honored as a US Lacrosse All-American defenseman, he initially committed to Mount St. Mary's for the sport. But football's pull proved too strong, leading him back to the gridiron at Presbyterian. When asked what sparked the switch and how lacrosse honed his tight end skills, Levicki reflected:

"I decided to transfer from Mount St. Mary’s University, a small division, one school in Maryland, which I was playing lacrosse at. I chose to come back to football because I just truly miss the game, I never really got over not playing again and I couldn’t wrap my head around it. Football is the greatest sport in the world and the ultimate team sport. There’s no better feeling," said Levicki.

Updated film: https://t.co/EatHeuSs4P



2025 season stats:

9 touchdowns

471 receiving yards

34 receptions



I will be entering the transfer portal due to Presbyterian College not having a graduate program. December graduate looking for a new home this spring. — Nate Levicki (@natelevicki) November 25, 2025

"Lacrosse, I would say translate a lot with receiving. You need extremely good hand eye coordination regarding stick skills. I find it extremely easy to track footballs in the air and put myself in good positions to make difficult catches. You also have to be a fast and quick to play lacrosse, that definitely has helped in the receiving game. Then finally, as a defenseman, you have to be extremely physical. You have to be fearless and able to jump in front of 100 mph shots and hit stick people at any given moment. That directly correlates to my blocking game and not being afraid to meet people in the trenches."

That fearlessness paid dividends in his breakout senior year at Presbyterian, where he earned All-American nods and delivered clutch plays, including in an overtime win over Furman. With close to 500 yards and 9 touchdowns, Levicki was a focal point in the Blue Hose's historic season. Now eyeing the Power conference leap, he's pumped about elevating his game at a place like Oklahoma State.

Thank you Presbyterian College for taking me in and giving me the best 3 years I could’ve asked for. I may have given up on football but the sport didn’t give up on me. With PC not having grad school, I will be entering the transfer portal. Film will be posted shortly. Dec. Grad. pic.twitter.com/Vtcm9ejdVn — Nate Levicki (@natelevicki) November 24, 2025

"My refusal to lose, I hate losing. I don’t care much for winning. We win as a team, as soon as I step in that locker room, the celebration is pretty much over. But when I lose, I can’t sleep at night and it drags on me mentally. I believe I make big-time plays in big-time moments. That is due to me refusing to lose. Multiple game-winning touchdowns, multiple fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdowns. Key third and fourth down conversions. My number is called, and that’s because my coaches know I’ll get it done and I hope to do the same at the next level."

As the portal heats up, Levicki's wishlist is clear: a program that maximizes his tools, chases titles, and paves an NFL path. OSU checks those boxes, with its track record of developing versatile tight ends like Blake Jarwin and Tyler Lacy. Coach Morris has a proven track record of creating beasts on the football field.

"I’m looking for a staff that is going to utilize my assets, put me in positions to make plays and help our team win a championship. Then finally, give me the best shot to go play in the NFL."