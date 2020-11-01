SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Killed By Self-Inflicted Wounds

John Helsley

Pistols fired throughout a frustrating autumn Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium, in the form of fingers pointed at reasons for defeat.

Pointed at the stats, so heavily tilted in OSU’s favor, except for one critical category.

Pointed at the officials, who put themselves in the crosshairs several times late.

Pointed at Mike Gundy, as always.

Pointed at Spencer Sanders, who’s living the love-hate quarterback life.

The Cowboys outgained Texas and outplayed the Longhorns in most aspects for much of 60-minutes plus, yet couldn’t outrun their fatal flaws in a 41-34 overtime loss.

“As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determine games until you get to the latter part of the season,” Mike Gundy said.

“We failed in those areas today.”

No. 6 OSU made plenty of plays to win Saturday. Made plenty to give the game away.

Too many, it turns out.

As a result, the Cowboys surely gave away any College Football Playoff hopes, even in this wacky year of 2020, especially with a national narrative that the Big 12 isn’t deserving if the representative isn’t Oklahoma or Texas.

Time will tell if Saturday’s loss is remembered and regretted for giving away a Big 12 title, too, when OSU looked and seemed like the better team, ready to stamp themselves as CFP worthy and ready to clamp down on Big 12 lead.

But it all unraveled amid mostly unforced errors.

Four turnovers, all leading to Longhorns scores, 20 points in all.

A roughing the punter penalty on a Texas fourth-and-22, extending the Longhorns’ go-ahead, fourth-quarter drive which included two fourth-down conversions, the second on the touchdown to send the Horns ahead.

There was a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – by Texas, of course, since the Cowboys don’t do those kinds of things anymore.

And a pass interference call, albeit on a highly questionable call, on third down in overtime, extending Texas’ game-winning possession.

And finally an ineligible-man-downfield penalty on tackle Teven Jenkins, wiping out what would have been a touchdown pass to Jelani Woods.

“This is a simple game for us,” Gundy said. “We lost the turnover battle 5-0 (Gundy counted the roughing the kicker penalty as a turnover). And we gave up a kick return for a touchdown.”

And those are just the highlight mistakes, or the lowlights, if you will.

The defense didn’t secure a takeaway for the first time this season, but played well and deserved better. The Cowboys held Texas to 287 yards, 17 first downs and just two conversions on 15 third-down tries.

And while OSU’s offense churned out 530 yards, three of the turnovers occurred at the Cowboys 20 or closer, heaping repeating pressure on the defense.

“We put them in terrible position, time after time, after time, after time, after time,” Gundy said. “They played pretty good, you just can’t put them in that position so many times.”

Sanders posted career highs with 400 passing yards and four touchdown throws, but tossed an interception and lost two fumbles. The sophomore quarterback has been both dynamic and sloppy in his career, which is to be expected of young quarterbacks. But inside a season that held such high-bar hopes, such inconsistent play isn’t easily accepted by fans who are forever longing for their shot at the biggest prizes.

Sanders shouldered more than his share of the blame, too.

“You can bash me, it doesn’t matter,” Sanders said. “I just made too many mistakes and I can’t do that. Just can’t do it…

“The guys around me played great. I just have to pick up my part.”

The truth is, the Cowboys need Sanders quarterbacking this team. They need the dynamic. They need less of the swashbuckling, too, that aim to always make a play, even when openings aren’t there.

The Cowboys made plenty of plays to win Saturday, many by Sanders. Made plenty of mistakes, too.

Now what?

“We’ve just got to win out,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to keep going and stay focused. It’s sad to lose this, but you know you can’t hang your heads. We’re men. So we’re going to keep pushing.

“What’s going to define us is how we handle this.”

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halloween Game Thread: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma State and Spencer Sanders is set for a Halloween showdown with a tough Texas team that's led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

ZachLancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Wallace and Defense Definitely Deserved Better as Cowboys Mistakes Spoiled Their Exploits

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was sensational, but the Cowboys make too many mistakes in losing to Texas.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Lose the Turnover Battle, Fall to Texas in Overtime 41-34

In a Halloween match up in Stillwater, Texas gave Oklahoma State as much as they wanted as the game went into overtime and saw the No. 6 Cowboys fall 41-34.

ZachLancaster

BREAKING: Cowboys Land Elite Oklahoma Running Back CJ Brown

2022 Beggs running back CJ Brown commits to Oklahoma State Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy Set to Face Former OC Mike Yurcich and a Rivalry Renewed

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and defensive coordinator JIm Knowles will meet up with former OSU and now Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Murrell Says "Definitely Interested" in Oklahoma State after Offer

Oklahoma State football has made a rare excursion to Alabama to offer talented runnung back DeShun Murrell.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Nationally-Ranked Cowgirls Close Out Home Season with Another Overtime Win

Oklahoma State's Olyvia Dowell scores a "golden goal" to beat Texas Tech in overtime in a Big 12 soccer match.

Robert Allen

How Close is the Oklahoma State Offense to Being High-Powered Again?

The Oklahoma State defense has been playing lights out all season long. How close is the Cowboy offense to being high-powered again?

ZachLancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

How to Watch: Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown Against Texas

Here's all the details you need to know to follow all the action of Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown against Texas.

ZachLancaster

Happy Halloween Match-Ups for Pokes-Horns and Scary Big 12 Predictions

Oklahoma State and Texas play a Big 12 game on Halloween with key match-ups and predictions.

Robert Allen