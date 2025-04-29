Cowboys Land Commitment from 2026 DB Victor Lincoln Jr.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys coaching staff has been fearless in the recruiting world this season. They have been electric in the transfer portal in 2025 and have recently turned their sights to the up-and-coming 2026 class. O-State sped up their secondary for the 2026 class when they recently got a commitment from Lancaster, Texas, defensive back Victor Lincoln Jr.
The 6-foot, 167-pound defensive back has a pair of rockets attached to his ankles. Lincoln runs a 4.4 40 and also has a sub-11 hundred-meter time under his belt. He is currently listed as one of the top 10 defensive backs in Texas, and prior to his commitment with the Cowboys, Lincoln was one of the fastest rising secondary stars in the nation.
Lincoln is currently a three-star athlete who could very well climb closer to five stars before his high school career is finished. He held 31 Division I offers with some heavy-hitting colleges among the group. He held offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Sacramento State, Tulsa and Washington State, just to name a few.
The speedster from the heartland of Texas recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent commitment with the Cowboys.
You had some major interest from some major D1 programs. What set the Cowboys apart?
"I feel like the NFL type defense they run, I can thrive in it, and when u get down there, it makes you never wanna go back home, so that’s how I know I found my home with Oklahoma State."
You have had success on both the football field and on the track. How do both sports complement each other for you?
"Track helps me tremendously in football because with the track speed I have, I feel like I can run with anybody and get out my brakes fast."
How has the Oklahoma State coaching staff been during your recruiting process?
"They were consistent, and consistency is key for me. The relationships we have built since the Cowboys gave me the offer have been nothing short of amazing."
You still have another year of high school ball left to play. What can we expect to see from Victor Lincoln in the future?
"You can expect to see a whole lotta takeaways and PBUs on Lockdown Island!"