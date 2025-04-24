Cowboys Land in the Top 3 for 2026 In-State LB DJ Ackerson Jr.
Oklahoma State continued to make waves on the recruiting trail this season when it landed on the short list for 2026 in-state linebacker Dejon "DJ" Ackerson Jr. Ackerson recently announced that he had narrowed his list to Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Kansas State. Now the Big 12 will once again battle it out for the star linebacker from Putnam City.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound outside linebacker has exactly the tools the Cowboys are looking for. During his junior season, he totaled 71 tackles, eight quarterback sacks, 15 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five pass deflections. Just watch film on Ackerson, and you will quickly see that all 71 of those tackles could be felt the next morning. OK State on Si recently caught up with Ackerson to talk about his recent recruitment.
You recently announced your top 3 potential college programs. What has the process been like leading up to the decision?
"Well, the process has had its ups and downs, which is all just part of life; some schools have shown more interest than others. Recruiting has slowed down toward the end, which I didn’t think too much of. I am just blessed to be in this position I am in."
You recently visited Stillwater. What was the campus like, and did anything stick out to you about the campus?
"The visit was great, I liked that even though people knew the game (Orange-White spring game) could’ve possibly been canceled, they went out of their way to still go cheer on their players under any circumstances!"
OSU’s coaching staff has been electric on the recruiting road. What has been your take on the new coaching staff?
"I really like the coaching staff. They are very big on building me as a man and making sure I graduate rather than just building me up as a football player. That is a big upside."
You are a big time in-state recruit for the Cowboys. Is staying close to home important to you?
"Well, to me it’s about where my best fit is, in-state or not! So I would say staying close to home isn’t a big part in my decision!"