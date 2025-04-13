Cowboys Make Early Short List for Former UCO WR Terrill Davis
The University of Central Oklahoma had one of the most dangerous wide receivers in all of college football this past season. Wide receiver Terrill Davis totaled 1,609 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He proved to be a tremendous possession receiver. His longest reception was 52 yards despite logging 109 catches a season ago.
Davis had seven games of over 100 receiving yards and five of those games went for over 150 yards. He leaves UCO with the most single season receiving yards (1,609), Most receiving touchdowns (16), most receptions in a game (15), most 200 yard games in a season (3) and tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a single game (4).
Recently the All-MIAA first team member and Harlon Hill Trophy nominee, Terrill Davis sit down to talk with OK State on SI about the transfer portal, DII football and his fast approaching future.
From the sidelines of Choctaw High School to the lights of UCO and now the portal, what has the journey been like leading up to this decision?
"It’s been a good journey, man. I loved all of the connections and bonds I made along the way, and now I'm ready for that jump to help continue my career."
You had one of the craziest small school football seasons ever, can you explain how fun it had to be putting up 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns?
"This past season was one of the most blessed and amazing things I have ever been through. Being a guy on a team that won a conference championship in the toughest conference in D2 is an amazing experience."
The DI offers have continued to pile up for you following the transfer portal announcement, what kind of player can coaches expect to see on the field this season?
"They can expect to see a smart, explosive playmaker. I pride myself on making plays and also leading every part of the offense. I am also just a fun and competitive person to be around."
What college programs would you consider to be your three early favorites and where would you most like to see yourself moving forward?
"My three early favorites are Boise State, Oklahoma State, and Texas State, but I have a lot more connections with coaches I still have to make."
Do you feel like you have something to prove to the critics who may say that DI football is more skilled than football at UCO?
"To the critics who believe that there aren’t guys of high caliber in Division 2 has to go watch a game or two especially the highly ranked teams I feel like that would change their perspective."