Cowboys QB Alan Bowman Earns Spot on Manning Award Watch List
Oklahoma State’s man under center will be in the running for another award this fall.
On Thursday, the watch list for the Manning Award was announced, and Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman was featured on it. The award is given to the nation’s best quarterback going into bowl season. This marks the second consecutive day Bowman has appeared on a preseason award watch list, earning a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list on Wednesday.
Bowman is entering his second season in Stillwater after stops at Texas Tech and Michigan. After falling out of the starting job in Lubbock and failing to find much playing time in Ann Arbor, Bowman found the perfect place to finish his career.
The veteran quarterback entered last season as part of a three-man battle for the starting job, competing against Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy. None of the three looked exceptional through the first three games, leading OSU coach Mike Gundy to lean on Bowman and his experience as conference play began.
Although there was a rocky start to his OSU tenure, Bowman excelled throughout the final 11 games as the full-time starter. He led a passing attack that helped push the Cowboys to 10 wins after a 2-2 start.
Finding star receivers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens helped Bowman realize his potential with the Cowboys. He finished the season with 3,460 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Although those numbers are not enough to win any awards for being the nation’s best quarterback, he could have a chance next season if he can cut down on turnovers. The Cowboys want to make a run at the Big 12 title and make a College Football Playoff appearance.
If the Cowboys can accomplish those goals, they might walk out of 2024 with hardware for the nation’s best quarterback and running back.
READ MORE: Why 2024 is an Important Season for Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Talyn Shettron
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.