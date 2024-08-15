Why 2024 is an Important Season for Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Talyn Shettron
In 2021, former Edmond Santa Fe (OK) standout Talyn Shettron backed off of his pledge to Oklahoma and announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Landing Shettron was a huge victory for Mike Gundy and company on the recruiting trail, especially snatching an in-state prospect away from the Sooners.
Coming out of high school, Shettron was rated the No. 126 overall prospect and No. 19 wide receiver in the nation, making him a big addition to the Cowboys roster. In his first two years on campus, however, the 4-star prospect has yet to make much of an impact for the Pokes.
As a true freshman in 2022, Shettron played in four games, recording three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. During his redshirt freshman season, the local product appeared in seven games, tallying six catches for 78 yards.
While it is hard for young receivers to earn time on the field early in their careers, Shettron's size and athletic traits make him a candidate to crack OSU's receiving rotation as a redshirt sophomore in 2024.
Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens return as the Cowboys' two leading receivers, but Shettron will have an opportunity to see more snaps as the team's third or fourth option. With solid speed at 6-foot-2, Shettron could become a big-play threat for Alan Bowman in Kasey Dunn's offense if he has a strong showing in fall camp.
If Shettron is able to establish himself as a reliable receiver for the Pokes, he will have a chance to take over as the team's No. 1 option once Presley and Owens collegiate careers end after the 2024 season.
With the potential for a breakout year from Shettron and the Cowboys looking for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the upcoming season will be very important for the former 4-star recruit.
