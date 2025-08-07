Cowboys' Road Clash Against Oregon Could Shape QB Battle
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are gearing up for a monumental nonconference showdown as they travel to Eugene to face the Oregon Ducks for game two of the approaching football season. This road battle at Autzen Stadium is more than a game—it’s a defining moment for the Pokes.
A victory over a national powerhouse like Oregon could ignite the Cowboys’ season and restore confidence after a 3-9 2024 campaign. Oklahoma State is hoping to rally the fanbase in a game that could be the determining factor on whether Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny emerges as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.
After a disastrous 2024 season with zero wins during the Big 12 schedule, the Cowboys are desperate to prove they’re back, or at least headed in the right direction. Oregon, with its explosive offense, elite recruiting and intense home crowd, poses a formidable challenge. A win at Autzen would be a statement victory that could boost OSU’s credibility and strengthen its push back into the top half of the Big 12 Conference.
Crucially, this game could settle the quarterback competition between redshirt freshman Zane Flores and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny, both yet to throw a college pass, making this high-stakes matchup a potential turning point. A standout performance from one of these young gunslingers could be just what the doctor ordered for O-State in 2025.
Coach Mike Gundy faces a pivotal decision, with the quarterback battle a focal point of fall camp. Flores, a 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year with over 9,000 high school passing yards, brings size and arm talent, while Hejny’s sprinter speed (4.3 yards per carry at TCU) adds a dual-threat dynamic.
If the Cowboys do ride with a two-quarterback system early on in the nonconference schedule, then the Oregon game may have all the power to push either Flores or Hejny into the clear-cut No. 1 role moving forward.
A win over the mighty Ducks of Oregon would electrify Stillwater, rekindling Cowboy Nation’s spirit and fueling momentum for big conference games against Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech. It’s also a recruiting opportunity for Oklahoma State. Upsetting Oregon could sway top prospects, proving OSU’s resilience. Tactically, Oregon’s speed-driven offense will challenge OSU’s secondary, while the offensive line must protect the quarterback.
For Cowboy fans, this road trip is about redemption. A win at Autzen would echo the 2011 Fiesta Bowl upset over Stanford, marking a turning point after last season’s struggles. As the Cowboys face one of college football’s toughest environments, the orange and black faithful await a quarterback to rise, whether it’s Flores or Hejny, and a victory to launch a season that could change the outlook on the Cowboy football program.