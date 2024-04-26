Cowboys Superstar Running Back Predicts Rating for EA College Football Video Game
When sports video games release -- those such as NBA 2k or Madden, the popular NFL game -- one of the biggest discussions and talking points surrounding the games is players' ratings. With EA College Football returning after a decade-long hiatus, college football fans and players now get the opportunity to speculate on what ratings certain players will be.
Fortunately for Oklahoma State, they happen to house the best running back in the nation and one of the most dominant players in all of college football. Ollie Gordon won the Doak Walker Award a season ago, proving his dominance at the running back position.
Ahead of the video game's release this summer, Oklahoma State football's social media team asked the team a question, what do the players expect their rating and best attribute to be?
Gordon kept it simple with his response. He feels like he should be regarded as one of the best players in all of college football, and rightfully so. He finished No. 7 in Heisman voting during the 2023 season.
"I feel like my overall rating would be a 99, you know," Gordon claimed. "Best attribute? Strength."
Most players are going to sell themselves as a higher overall rating than they might deserve out of sheer confidence, but Gordon has a chance to be a part of the 99 overall club. He rushed for 1,732 rushing yard, 21 touchdowns and had 2,062 all-purpose yards a season ago.
There's going to be other star-studded players on the Cowboys roster next season that will show in the video game with their ratings. The trio of Collin Oliver, Nick Martin and Kendal Daniels will each hoist strong overalls and ratings in the video game, and the overall Cowboys offense will have consistently good ratings, too.
