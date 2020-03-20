Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Another Former Walk On Poke Hits Big In NFL Free Agency

Marshall Levenson

This time of year is normally supposed to be full of sports and action but as well know, that is not the case in 2020 due to unprecedented events. With no sports, the days have felt empty in a way but luckily, NFL Free agency has helped offset that these past few days.

NFL free agency has also been very kind to former OSU Cowboys, with a third former Poke receiving a multi year deal.

This time it is 10 year NFL veteran and Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey, who has signed a 3 year extension with the purple and gold.

It has not yet been reported how much the deal is worth but it is expected to be a multi-million dollar deal for the former pro bowler.

Bailey has spent the last two seasons in Minnesota after spending the first eight years of his career as a Dallas Cowboy.

Bailey was cut from the Cowboys after the 2017 season after having two of his worst seasons as a pro, one of which was due to some injury problems. He then would sign a one year deal with the Vikings to replace an injured kicker but would not yet return to his prior known dominance.

In 2019 the Vikings re-signed Bailey with hopes he would return to his normal form and struck gold when he churned out one his best seasons ever as a field goal kicker, where he ranked 3rd in the league in field goal percentage.

The Vikings have rewarded the former undrafted kicker with a new deal that cements his place in Minnesota. Last year, Bailey made $1 million dollars on the dot for his salary with $1.75 million the year before. Now that he has proven he can still be among the best, I would not be surprised to see his yearly salary higher than the two previous seasons.

As most kickers contracts are formed, a large portion of his contract will most likely be based on his kicking percentages on the field and any other accolades he may reach.

As I said in the beginning, this is the third former Cowboy to hit big in 2020 free agency with Blake Jarwin and Emmanuel Ogbah, signing large contracts with Dallas and Miami, respectively.

Both Jarwin and Bailey are former walk ons at Oklahoma State, showing the grind and process they had to reach to even make it to the NFL, much less have multi year careers and secure second and third contracts worth millions.

We congratulate Bailey on his success and new contract with the Minnesota Vikings and hope he has all the success in the world. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Biggest Upset of Day One in Mythical March Madness has a Zippy Ending

Akron and a pregame speech by head coach John Groce spurs the Zips to a big upset in Mythical March Madness

Robert Allen

Mythical March Madness: Thursday Early Games from Eugene and Philly

Just one upset, a mild one, in the first four games from Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

by

BigRod1

Two More Upsets on a Crazy Opening Day of Mythical March Madness

Duke, Stanford, Utah State and Michigan State were the late night winner in Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

Former OSU Star Marcus Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former OSU hoops star and current Boston Celtic, Marcus Smart released a video on twitter, announcing that he had been tested positive for the virus but that he is in good condition and is in quarantine.

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Makes Final Three for Four-Star Forward

2020 four-star forward JT Thor has announced his final three ahead of the spring signing period.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

The Rest of the Early Action in Mythical March Madness in Eugene and Philadelphia

Oregon, Wichita State, and Ohio State win later afternoon games on the first day of Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Erase Memories of 2017 by Handling Michigan in Mythical Madness

Oklahoma State beats Michigan in the first round of Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

Mythical March Madness Preview: Baylor Regional

A look at the Baylor Regional in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Mike Leach Labels Gundy's Mullet Iconic and a Symbol of Oklahoma State

Mike Leach on Twitter sides with a bathroom sign that opposes mullets, but defends Mike Gundy.

Robert Allen

Mythical March Madness Preview: Kansas Regional

A look at the Kansas Regional in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster