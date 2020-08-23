SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Looking for the "Post Up" Receiver Takes Washington State Transfer Martin

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- There was no practice today in Stillwater as players showed up for meetings and reviewed video from the Friday scrimmage, but that wasn't the only development as Oklahoma State took a transfer from the Pac-12 in Washington State wide receiver Davontavean Martin. The 6-3, 190-pound Martin is looking to show enough resume' to get a chance at the NFL and the Cowboys are still looking for a "post up" taller wide receiver to mix in with speedy Braydon Johnson opposite returning All-American Tylan Wallace at the "Z".

Martin is a senior, but not a grad transfer. The expectation is that with the Pac-12 not playing football this fall that it will not be hard for the native of Houma, La. to be declared eligible. One source told me that Martin wasn't looking for along stay and taking advantage of the NCAA ruling on Friday to give all players an extra-year of eligibility. Martin is looking to gain more attention from the NFL. 

USATSI_11539314_168384051_lowres
Martin (1) makes touchdown catch vs. Stanford.USA Today Sports Images - Stan Szeto

Oklahoma State had a transfer from LSU in 6-6, 229-pound Dee Anderson, but Anderson has missed most of the practices so far and the Cowboys are determined to have a bigger receiver at the X position to balance out the options in their passing game. 

Martin has quite the resume; already as he appeared in all 13 games for the Cougars in 2019 and started seven of those games. He had 43 receptions for 564-yards with four touchdowns. He averaged 13.1-yards per catch. His touchdown catches lead you to believe he is as advertised and able to post up in man coverage as he caught touchdown passes for one, four, seven, and 16-yards. The bonus is that he was rated as the third-best blocking wide receiver in the Pac-12 by Pro Football Focus.

Martin was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Ellender High School in Houma, La. as a senior and he was named to the Louisiana Class 4A All-State team. He finished his senior season with 45 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdown. He also rushed for 493 yards and five touchdown and on defense, made 36 tackles and two interceptions. He totaled 18 touchdowns, returned a fumble recovery, an interception, two punts and an kickoff for touchdowns. In other words, he did a little bit of everything.

USATSI_11487017_168384051_lowres
Martin celebrates a big game for the Cougars last season.USA Today Sports Images - James Snook

His freshman season at Washington State he played in all 13 games, made one start, and finished with 31 receptions for 366-yards and six touchdowns tying the school record for touchdown receptions by a freshman. He also was named second-team All-Freshman in the Pac-12.

His junior season he started all 13 games at "X" receiver and tied for fifth in Pac-12 Conference and tied for team-lead with eight touchdown receptions. He recorded 69 receptions for 685 yards, both second-most on the team. He also recorded a team-best three 100-yard games (Eastern Washington, at Oregon State, Arizona).

Martin certainly looks like a proven commodity for Oklahoma State moving forward in the competition for the "X" receiver role. 

