Dee Anderson Officially In 2020 Signing Class

Marshall Levenson

After months of wide receiver Dee Anderson giving hints his transfer destination will be Oklahoma State, the news is official. 

Anderson, who is transferring from LSU appeared on a graphic of the 2020 signing class the Oklahoma State coaches tweeted out Wednesday night. 

The key thing to note here is that transfers do not have to sign an NLI to a school. They are only required to sign financial aid agreement which does not tie them to that school but it does suggest they intend to enroll. 

Technically, he can still choose to go elsewhere but that will not be happening shown by Anderson posting pictures and graphics of himself in Oklahoma State uniforms recently. 

He was once a highly coveted prospect from DeSoto but was stuck on the depth chart of a talented LSU team, although he did show flashes of great ability. 

Anderson is one of four incoming transfers for the Cowboys in 2020. One of the major recruiting services, 247 Sports has re-ranked all the transfer portal players from their time as high school prospects.

Dee Anderson was a high 4 star prospect, grading at a 92 coming from but has been newly re-ranked as a 87 overall. The 6’6, 205 pound wideout is a perfect end zone threat but also happens to have speed. He will be a great addition for Spender Sanders in 2021

The first player to announce his transfer to Stillwater was former in state prospect, Collin Clay, a 4 star defensive lineman who spent one year at Arkansas. Clay played in 11 of 12 games as a true freshman last year for the Razorbacks and finished the season with 15 tackles. Coming out of Putnam City West, Clay was ranked as a 90 overall, which equates to 4 star status. Clay’s ranking stayed the same during the transfer. He was ranked as the #18 overall transfer prospect and #2 defensive-end in the cycle.It is unsure as of now whether he will be eligible to play the 2021 season but if he is, he will provide a big body on the end of that line for both depth and production. Clay will be a key addition on that defensive line for years.

The second player to make his transfer official was in conference offensive lineman, Josh Sills, who is coming from West Virginia. Sills was named second team All Big 12 last year for the Mountaineers, which tells you he is one of the best. He was a two year starter and in his first year, he led the team with 13 knockdown blocks and was second with 13 domination blocks.Coming out of Ohio originally, Sills was ranked an 80 overall and the #98 overall guard in the country, which is 3 star status. After the re-ranking, Sills is now listed as a 90 overall and the #12 overall transfer prospect in this cycle. Sills is set to step in immediately and fill a spot on that line. Sills does have position flexibility, playing both guard and tackle at West Virginia, but either way one of the best lineman in the Big 12 resides in Stillwater. This marks the first time Oklahoma State has signed a 4 star offensive lineman since 2012 with Michael Wilson and Greg Brantley. 

The third official transfer to join the Cowboys is former Missouri cornerback, Christian Holmes, who will try to fill the void left by AJ Green, now a member of the Cleveland Browns. The 6’1” 200 pound corner played in 35 games for Mizzou in three seasons. In 2019, Holmes recorded 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and four pass deflections. Originally a three star prospect and an overall grade of 82, Holmes has been bumped up to an 84. If you watch Holmes’ film, you can see his a fearless defender and is not shy from physicality. With the secondary group for the Cowboys mostly filled out and determined, Holmes will certainly add great depth and rotational ability, but he will be coming in aiming for the #2 spot, opposite Rodarius Williams.

