Dekelvion Beamon Gives Pokes Second Pledge for Class of 2022

STILLWATER -- It is not very often that Oklahoma State has worked as far in the future as two-years down the line, but Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his staff have kicked recruiting into high gear. Shreveport (Huntington), La. defensive back Dekelvion Beamon has verbally committed to Oklahoma State. The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back has the athletic skills to play corner, but one look at him on video and you instantly think safety because of how he brings it at the point of a tackle. The young man has on his Twitter that he has the "heart of a lion." He isn't joking as he has the ferocity of one as well on the football field.

Beamon announced his commitment Thursday night with the caption "I'm the greatest I said that even before I knew I was. GO POKES"

The confidence of Beamon is something he does not lack in any way which is exactly what you want to see out a shutdown corner.

Beamon has been recruited by Oklahoma State and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie for some time and he and his family, all of them, were in Stillwater for the Bedlam game on an unofficial visit and saw all they wanted to see and were impressed with the facilities, the coaching staff, the players they met, and the atmosphere for the Bedlam game.

Beamon cites the relationships he has made as one of the major reasons for his early decision on Oklahoma State.

Beamon told Pokes Illustrated that "I was extremely comfortable with h the environment and the people there on my visit." Beamon and his family are familiar with several faces in the program who come from the Shreveport area and that that was a major reason for his early commitment. "When I was there they made me feel like I was apart of a family."

The impression left on Beamon and his family has paid off much to the delight of the Oklahoma State coaching staff as you may have seen on Twitter earlier Thursday night with some celebration gifs.

This past season Beamon had 22 tackles and five passes defended for the Huntington Raiders, who finished with a 5-6 record and a 1-2 mark in district play. Beamon played as a freshman on varisty as well and had 21 tackles and three passes defended in the 2018 season.

Lets just say he is well ahead of the curve and when you watch him on video you really can't believe with the way he looks and his technique and aggressiveness that he is a sophomore.