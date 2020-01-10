Pokes Report
Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Derrick Moncrief Signs With Raiders

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's always fun to write about former Oklahoma State football players in the NFL, especially when they took the long way to get there. That's the case with former Oklahoma State safety Derrick Moncrief.

Icon Sports Consulting, Moncrief's agency, tweeted out a graphic with the news that Moncrief has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a Reserve/Future contract.

The Raiders are quickly becoming Oklahoma State West as receiver Marcell Ateman is currently on the roster, and linebacker Justin Phillips was playing a significant amount before his season was cut short due to a knee injury and he was waived.

Moncrief joined the Saskatchewan  Roughriders as a linebacker in 2017 following his career at Oklahoma State. The first year, he played in six games and recorded 16 total tackles and one interception. His production increased drastically in 2018 as he recorded 43 total tackles and one interception in 12 games.

But 2019 was his best season yet as he recorded 73 total tackles, including four sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble. He was also named a CFL All-Star this past season.

Reports are that the Roughriders have released Moncrief so that he could pursue an opportunity in the NFL, but he was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11 anyway.

Moncrief had a short stay in Stillwater. He started his college career at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, where he earned JUCO All-America honors and was ranked as the No. 1 JUCO safety in the country. He enrolled at Auburn for his junior season in 2014 where he played in all 13 games that season.

He then transferred to Oklahoma State the following season, redshirted and played in 10 games the next season as a redshirt senior. He recorded 15 total tackles, one for a loss, one pass break up and one interception.

