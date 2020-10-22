Report: Dez Bryant to Sign With Baltimore

Former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appears to be back in the NFL. According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bryant is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens pending a workout and a physical.

Rapoport also reported Bryant had previously worked out with the Ravens back in August before the start of the season, so the workout today is merely a formality.

Should the Ravens sign him, Bryant would be joining former Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill on the roster.

Bryant, who's two weeks away from his 32nd birthday, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017 when he was with the Cowboys. He finished the 2017 season with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He was cut by the Cowboys in April of 2018 and he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in Nov. 2018. However, he never played in a game as he suffered a torn Achilles in practice.

Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowl selection while with the Cowboys and finished his time in Dallas with 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 73.

Bryant came to Oklahoma State as a four-star prospect and quickly developed into one of the top receivers in the country. He finished his first year with 43 receptions for 622 yards and six touchdowns. Following the season, Bryant was named a second-team freshman All-American. He had a monster 2008 season as he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named a First-Team All-American by several publications.

His 2009 campaign was cut short in early Oct. as the NCAA ruled him ineligible for not fully disclosing an interaction he had with former NFL star Deion Sanders. Through three games, Bryant had recorded 17 receptions for 323 yards, four touchdowns and he had also returned one punt for a touchdown.

His short, yet electric career at Oklahoma State led him to being drafted in the first round with the 24th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.