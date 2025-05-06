Did Oklahoma State Let its Star Quarterback Get Away?
Oklahoma State’s intriguing freshman quarterback is headed to the SEC, and it could prove to be a situation the Cowboys regret.
This offseason, OSU has been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal when it comes to adding talent. However, in adding talent, the Cowboys also have to clear space for the incoming players.
While sometimes that can mean telling players they are better off finding a new situation, it can also be players seeing the writing on the wall. After OSU added Hauss Hejny in the transfer portal, the Cowboys were set to have a four-man battle for the starting quarterback spot next season.
Of course, there are only so many reps to go around, which inevitably led to the departure of two OSU quarterbacks. While OSU seemed to know everything it had in Garret Rangel, who had spent three seasons with the program, freshman Maealiuaki Smith was more of an unknown.
Smith impressed in his first start last season and showed flashes of stardom for the Cowboys. Instead of allowing him to build off of that in 2025, it seemed like his ceiling in Stillwater might have been to be the third-string quarterback with little opportunity available for him in practice either.
On Tuesday, he reportedly found a new home at Ole Miss. While OSU players have gone to bigger schools in the past, Smith’s move to the SEC feels like an indication of the caliber of player OSU lost.
As a freshman, Smith didn’t put up the most efficient stats or lead the Cowboys to any wins, but his big game against Texas Tech was at least enough to prove he can compete at the FBS level already. While his chances of going to Ole Miss and starting for Lane Kiffin at any point next season are slim, it appeared his chances of doing so under Mike Gundy weren’t any better.
While the Cowboys might have ben the first to find Smith and roster him, they weren’t the ones to have unwavering faith in his abilities. It remains to be seen if the Rebels will be that team, but their interest should be enough to worry OSU that it let the quarterback of the future get away.