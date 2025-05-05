Did OSU Star Ollie Gordon Make the Leap to the NFL Too Early?
Oklahoma State’s star running back just made the leap to the NFL, but it might have been the wrong choice.
Ollie Gordon spent the past three seasons in Stillwater and emerged as one of the nation’s best in his second year of college. As a sophomore, Gordon led the nation in rushing and won the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Gordon’s incredible sophomore season led to him being a projected first-round pick according to many outlets coming into his junior year. Along with having the hype of being the best running back in the country, he was expected to potentially lead OSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
Instead, Gordon couldn’t seem to find that same magic in 2024. With the offensive line not performing at the same level and many opponents revolving their entire defensive game plan around slowing Gordon, the OSU running back couldn’t get going like he did in 2023.
Gordon’s struggles marked one of many problems for the Cowboys last season. With OSU dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball and many players failing to perform at their 2023 level, the Cowboys went 3-9 without a single Big 12 win.
While Gordon’s draft stock dropped dramatically, he still chose to declare for the draft. The Miami Dolphins took Gordon deep in the draft, using a sixth-round pick to snag him. While it is always a success to be drafted, Gordon might have made the wrong choice.
With OSU overhauling the roster and coaching staff, there seems to be a new feel in Stillwater coming into next season. While there is no guarantee it will lead to more wins, the Cowboys have proven they are willing to do what it takes to get back to the top.
Considering he still had a year of eligibility remaining, Gordon could have come back and tried another year with OSU. Perhaps with a new-look offense surrounding him, Gordon could have had a bounce-back season and improved his draft stock for an entry in 2026.
Of course, there is never a sure thing in the world of football, and as likely as it is that Gordon would have a bounce-back season, the risk of having a career-altering injury when he could have been in the NFL already wasn’t ultimately worth it.
Sure, it’s possible that Gordon made the wrong decision by going to the NFL this year, but if Gordon is poised to have a bounce-back season, it will be just as good to prove that ability on Sundays.