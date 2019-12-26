Dillon Stoner and Receivers Not Worried About Playing With Two Different QB's

Quite often a receiving core for any football team becomes used to catching passes from one specific quarterback and the intricacies that come with it such as timing, reads, instincts, trust, etc.

Well, if you have paid any attention this season to the Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback situation, you would know the receivers have not had that luxury. Redshirt-Freshman and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with a thumb injury with two regular season games left.

In comes graduate transfer Dru Brown to immediately replace Sanders against West Virginia and Oklahoma. Dru Brown was exactly what the team needed him to be in Sanders’ absence. He completed 72.3% of his passes and while he only tossed two touchdowns he made up for it by taking care of the ball and letting Chuba Hubbard take the workload for his team.

Now that we are six weeks removed from Sanders’ injury, he has been fully cleared for all football activities, including playing in the bowl game.

With Sanders being healthy and Dru Brown being voted a captain by his own teammates, there were questions about who Mike Gundy would give the nod to regarding who would be the signal caller on Friday December 27th.

Mike Gundy said that the plan was what at one time the plan was coming into the season… a two quarterback system with both getting playing time during the game.

Over the past few weeks, the receivers never said much about the transition of quarterbacks other than that they trusted Dru Brown to make the right decisions. Well… today at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl press conference, Dillon Stoner spoke with Pokes Report about what he and the other receivers felt about playing with two different quarterbacks in one game and the challenges or different gameplans that may come with it.

“Lucky for us receivers both of them throw a very similar ball and honestly if you just went out and ran a route and looked for the ball you wouldn’t notice who the ball would be coming from.”

Stoner also touched briefly on how the receiving core has been comfortable with both quarterbacks for a decent amount of time and they trust both of their playmaking abilities.

Although Gundy has said both QB’s will be playing, he has not gone into detail about what their roles would be or what kinds of plays/packages each QB will be running.

Another thing Stoner said after was that the team respects both quarterbacks and that the quarterbacks respect each other and there is animosity between the two.

It will be interesting to see who comes out for the first drive on Friday, either the senior captain in Dru Brown or the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in Spencer Sanders. Either way, I believe the offense will try to come out and strike quickly with the goal of never letting up against former Big 12 foe Texas A & M.