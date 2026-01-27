Does Drew Mestemaker Have Path to Heisman at Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State hasn’t had a Heisman winner since 1988, but it might have a candidate next season.

Throughout OSU football history, there have been some iconic players to roll through Stillwater and plenty more iconic college football seasons. Most recently, Ollie Gordon’s 2023 campaign sent shockwaves through the college football landscape as he broke out to become the nation’s leading rusher and led OSU to a Big 12 Championship appearance and a 10-win season.

Of course, that would be the final big season of the Mike Gundy era. After that 10-4 campaign that saw OSU reach heights no one could have expected, the Cowboys fell off a cliff, winning only four games since.

With Gundy now out at OSU, Eric Morris is looking to bring another era of success to Stillwater, and it might all start with a bang with Drew Mestemaker running the show under center in 2026. Last season, Mestemaker was the starting quarterback for Morris’ North Texas squad and established himself as one of the top passers in the country.

While OSU has seen guys like Brandon Weeden, Mason Rudolph and Zac Robinson over the years, it’s been a while since the Cowboys have had an elite gunslinger, which Mestemaker could soon be in Stillwater. With the Mean Green in 2025, Mestemaker finished with 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions, marks which would make him the talk of college football if he can repeat that against Big 12 competition.

Of course, any Heisman campaign for Mestemaker will be about much more than his impressive numbers on the field. OSU has managed to win only two games against FBS teams in the past two years and is riding a 19-game Big 12 losing streak.

Anything Mestemaker can do in the stat sheet is great, but his real impact that would catch Heisman-like attention is how his play changes the Cowboys’ fate. If OSU can climb back into the Big 12 title picture in just one season after a 1-11 record in 2025, Mestemaker will almost certainly be at the front of that story. After Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman run at Indiana, the stage is clearly set for players like Mestemaker to use immense team success to their advantage in the Heisman race.

Perhaps putting Mestemaker in any sort of Heisman talks is premature, but considering his year at North Texas and how quickly turnarounds can happen in this era of college football, don’t be shocked if a Cowboy is at the Heisman ceremony in December.