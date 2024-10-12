Does Oklahoma State Have a Path Back Into the Top 25?
Oklahoma State began the 2024 season with championship aspirations, but after only six games, finding a spot in the top 25 seems unlikely.
OSU looked to carry momentum from its 3-0 start into Big 12 play. However, back-to-back losses in ranked matchups and an uninspired blowout loss to West Virginia have OSU without a single vote in the AP Poll through six weeks.
In Mike Gundy’s 20th season as head coach, his program is at its lowest midseason point in his tenure. All optimism that OSU had going into the season has been all but erased.
With a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys still have a small glimmer of hope. After losing back-to-back games going into a bye last season, OSU emerged from its week off and rattled off five consecutive victories.
With marquee wins against Kansas State and Oklahoma in that stretch, OSU not only saved its season but vaulted itself into the Big 12 title conversation and a spot in the top 25. With an 0-3 record in conference play this season, a conference title is out of reach, but becoming ranked again is a possibility.
In 2023’s final AP poll, OSU was the highest-ranked of eight teams with four losses at No. 16. With no five-loss team finishing ranked, OSU essentially has room for only one loss the rest of the season.
With a Friday night matchup against BYU looming, OSU’s chance to re-enter the national stage presents itself. Pending a Week 7 battle against Arizona, the Cougars could enter the matchup 6-0 and flirting with a spot in the top 10. If OSU falls to 3-4, running the table might not even be enough to finish ranked.
However, an upset in Provo could get OSU’s season back on track and give it momentum as the schedule eases. Still, OSU nearly needs to finish the regular season with three losses for any chance at being ranked.
OSU did not suffer its fourth loss until the Big 12 Championship, boasting a 9-3 regular season record. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, anything short of that mark this season will likely keep them out of the top 25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.