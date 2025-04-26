Dolphins Pick Oklahoma State Star, 2023 FBS-Leading Rusher in 2025 NFL Draft
Oklahoma State’s star running back is officially going to the NFL.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins picked OSU’s Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 179th pick. After an illustrious career with the Cowboys, Gordon will look to make his mark as a professional next season.
Gordon established himself as one of the best players in the country in 2023. As a sophomore, Gordon earned a number of honors, ranging from Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to winning the Doak Walker Award.
Gordon earned those honors because of his huge numbers throughout the year. On the ground, Gordon racked up a nation-leading 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, making 39 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown.
He finished that season averaging 6.1 yards per carry and had at least 100 yards rushing in nine games. In a two-game stretch against West Virginia and Cincinnati, Gordon combined for 553 yards on the ground.
That two-game stretch was a part of a larger five-game stretch where he led OSU to five wins and emerged as one of the top running backs in the nation. Gordon finished his sophomore campaign with All-America honors and was seventh in Heisman voting.
Coming into the 2024 season, Gordon was a projected first-round pick, but injuries and an underwhelming season for the Cowboys severely hurt his draft stock. As a junior, Gordon 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns but struggled to replicate the magic of his 2023 campaign.
Despite battling nagging injuries and OSU going 3-9, Gordon never quit on his team and played in all 12 games. His return to Stillwater before the season was a massive win for the Cowboys, and his time at OSU will always be remembered fondly.
While his draft positioning makes it hard to believe he was considered the best running back in the country just 12 months ago, Gordon could easily be a draft steal. With his size and playstyle, Gordon is built for success at the next level, and it would be no surprise if he goes on to have a long and successful NFL career.