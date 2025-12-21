Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Dolphins)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is listed as questionable for Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion.
Higgins has missed two games (Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 15 against the Ravens) with concussions, putting his status in question for this matchup.
The star receiver did return to a full practice on Friday, but he needs to clear the concussion protocol in order to be active on Sunday.
Higgins is expected to play on Sunday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. He initially suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 12 and then reported symptoms again after Cincy's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
This season, the former second-round pick has appeared in 12 games, catching 46 of his 81 targets for 667 yards and nine scores. The Bengals have fallen out of playoff contention in the AFC, but they still have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league when Higgins, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are all healthy.
Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting the Bengals' passing game in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Dolphins
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing tight end Mike Gesicki to find the end zone against his former team:
Mike Gesicki Anytime Touchdown (+250)
If Burrow is going to have a big game, that means someone needs to be on the receiving end of his passes. The Dolphins have allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, which means the Cincinnati tight end, Mike Gesicki, could have a big game. He has hauled in seven receptions for 97 yards over the Bengals' two most recent games.
