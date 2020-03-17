Former Cowboy Defensive Star Headed To South Beach On Big Pay Day

Boom! A former Cowboy has struck gold once more, this time with the Miami Dolphins.

Former Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of The Year and Oklahoma State star, Emmanuel Ogbah has signed a 2 year, $15 million dollar deal with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Ogbah, a four year pro and former early second round pick, started his career with three seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in April of 2019.

Ogbah was having one of his best seasons as a pro, racking up 5.5 sacks, a career high, in his first ten games of the season, before going with a torn pectoral, ending his season. He was the Chiefs leading sack producer before going down.

The Chiefs went on to win a super bowl but with Ogbah on the sideline.

With this new contract, Ogbah will be making more money in this next year than he has made his career to this point. The most he made in a season was last year when the Chiefs paid him $1.35 million dollars. The Miami Dolphins will now owe him $7.5 million each of the next two years.

When Ogbah has been healthy, he has been very productive and valuable for his defense, but in four seasons, he has two seperate season ending injuries.

The Dolphins have been very active in free agency so far, with Ogbah being their third front seven signing with Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy now becoming Dolphins. Miami already has a young core on the defensive line with Davon Godcheaux, Taco Charlton, Christian Wilkins, and Gerald Willis.

If Ogbah, Lawson, and Charlton can stay healthy and produce at their talent level, the Dolphins should have one of the better defensive lines in all of the NFL, even at such young ages.

Ogbah becomes the second former Poke to strike a deal in the past two days with Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin hitting big with a 3 year, $24.25 million dollar deal.

It is great to see former Cowboys making it big and having success at the highest level. The hopes for both of them is that they can stay healthy and have success in the season for their teams.

I expect to see some small movement or news with some more former Cowboys this offseason, although I’m not sure when that would take place, now or later. Make sure to keep on the lookout with already such a busy offseason.