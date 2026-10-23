Enemy Insider: Critical Questions Oklahoma State Fans Must Know Answered by a Colorado Expert

When it comes to the Colorado Buffaloes, one thing dominates the matchup — Deion Sanders.

The fourth-year Colorado head coach gets plenty of attention, whether he wants it or not. His team, on the other hand, is on four-game losing streak after a 2-0 start to the campaign.

The Buffs (2-4, 0-3 in Big 12) come to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2, 2-1) in a homecoming showdown at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Colorado On SI writer Lorenzo J. Reyna was kind enough to carve out a few minutes of his week to answer a handful of questions ahead of the game.

The QB Situation

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know Colorado made the QB change from Julian Lewis to Isaac Wilson. It is "his job" now or is there a chance the Cowboys could see two QBs this weekend?

Wilson clearly became the quarterback needed to ignite the "Go-Go" offense based on his mobility, which Lewis lacks. That said, QB1 belongs to Wilson unless he sustains an injury. If Colorado rolls out two QBs, it'll likely be for a trick play or if the game is out of reach for either side. However, Colorado stuck with Wilson during the offense's first-half struggles against Utah this past Saturday. That should indicate to fans that Wilson is the guy now behind center.

The WR to Watch

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' secondary was burned several times against Houston. I'm sure Colorado WR Joseph Williams saw that. How does the "Go Go" offense allow him to be successful?

Despite Colorado's current offensive struggles, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion continues to show he's masterful at igniting wideouts. He did it before with Jordan Addison at Pitt and more recently with Ricky White at UNLV. Marion's offense uses play action to freeze linebackers or safeties, allowing Williams to work behind them and keep the offense humming. So, Marion's influence has rubbed off on Williams. The Go-Go is really a run-first approach; hence, Williams is taking advantage of the play fakes.

What’s Up with the Run Game?

Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run game doesn't look that powerful on paper. What should Cowboys fans watch from a rushing standpoint from the Buffs?

Granted, despite what I mentioned in the last sentence above, this ground attack hasn't looked like its past self against Georgia Tech. Now lead rusher Micah Welch is banged up. JaQuail Smith gives Colorado needed versatility as a receiver out of the backfield. The only other power back Colorado has who has consistently seen action is Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II. Alabama transfer Richard Young has noticeably not played much as Henderson and Welch have buried him on the depth chart. This contest could see a little more Young if the air attack doesn't spark right away.

Colorado’s D-Line

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Morris praised the Buffs' defensive line effusively on Tuesday. Who stands out on that unit and how do they get pressure on the QB?

Santana Hopper sets the tone. The Tulane transfer is quick-footed and disruptive. I'll be curious to see how much Morris rolls the pass protection toward Hopper's side or has his trenches double-team Hopper. Sliding Hopper inside has proven to benefit Colorado since the defensive tackle room is rather thin. What also helps is defensive coordinator Chris Marve plugging even quicker defenders Toby Anene and Lamont Lester next to Hopper. This gives the Buffaloes a three-defensive end, one defensive tackle look. I believe that's why this trench unit has become very disruptive.

Prime Time

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Deion Sanders' job on the line right now? How does a win over OSU help him? Or does it?

Sanders seems stoic despite the four-game losing streak. Yet I'm sure he's aware this experiment isn't working right away as he and Colorado had hoped. But I feel like CU is giving him a pass since his Buffaloes played three ranked opponents during that four-game slide, plus lost to a vastly improved Baylor team. They also know Utah was a team they could have beaten, even with its No. 10 ranking.

The schedule somewhat lightens with only Houston as the last ranked team left on the Buffaloes' schedule. But make no mistake, Sanders keeps his job if his team beats quality foes like Oklahoma State, Houston, and Cincinnati. He'll certainly keep his job if Colorado squeezes out a bowl appearance or even finishes off with a 5-7 record. But it starts by winning this road game to win back fans and the school.