Could Coaleon Johnson Help Oklahoma State Football Secondary in 2027?

Coaleon Johnson has set a decision date for his commitment to a four-year college for 2027 — and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the running.

Johnson, a three-star cornerback in the junior college ranks, posted on social media that he’ll announced his commitment on Nov. 30. The Cowboys extended him an offer earlier this fall.

He listed 10 teams as contenders for his commitment. The list includes Arizona, North Carolina, Florida State, Missouri, Kansas, Texas Tech, LSU, Ole Miss and Kansas State.

Why is Johnson so hotly pursued? There are a few reasons, and it has as much to do with him as what he can do for the Cowboys and other contenders.

Coaleon Johnson’s Cowboys Profile

Cornerback is a sore spot for the Cowboys right now, in the wake of the unit being torched by Houston quarterback Conner Weigman for five touchdown passes. Much of the unit is imported via the transfer portal, with the notable exception of LaDainian Fields, who was with the Cowboys last season. At least one member of the cornerback room, Mo Horn, will be out of eligibility after this season.

The first thing Johnson would bring is size. At 6-4, he would be the tallest cornerback in the room next season. The tallest cornerback on the roster is freshman Marrel Davis III, who is 6-2. Fields is the only cornerback who logging significant snaps who is taller than six feet at 6-1.

It’s hard to find corners that are Johnson’s size. That is part of what makes him so in demand.

The second thing is that he’s a junior college player, so he has physical maturity that a prep recruit at that position might not have. The Chicago native is playing for Iowa Western Community College, one of the best programs in the country on a yearly basis. Before he transferred to Iowa Western, he played his first season of junior college football at Rochester CTC in Minnesota.

The third thing he could bring is turnover creation. It’s something that the Cowboys are struggling with this season. Johnson has four interceptions for Iowa Western in just seven games. He only has 12 tackles, but he has a nose for the football in coverage and that’s something OSU could use.

Combine his size with his skill and his two years in college football and he’s a player that could step in and make an immediate impact for the Cowboys — or whichever team he chooses to sign with.

Iowa Western’s regular season ends Nov. 7 against Butler (Kan.) Community College. From there, he’ll likely have some postseason games to play before making his decision. The commitment would also allow him to slide to OSU — or whichever school he chooses — in January.