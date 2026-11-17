After beating the Kansas State Wildcats, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were bowl eligible for the first time since 2023.

But after falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, their place in the Big 12 Conference bowl game pecking order changed. Did the loss hurt the Cowboys (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) when it comes to their bowl destination? Especially now that the Cowboys have no shot at the Big 12 Championship game?

A reminder — the Cowboys are in a pool of teams that could be selected for seven affiliated bowl games. The selection order for those games is the Alamo Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Texas Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, the Cactus Bowl, the ESPN Events pool of games and the Independence Bowl.

Here is where the Cowboys could end up based on this week’s projections. There was a consensus pick but one incredibly intriguing matchup.

Pop-Tarts Bowl

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like last week, one ESPN analyst had the Cowboys heading to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, even with the loss to the Red Raiders. That game is second in the bowl game pecking order. It is possible Oklahoma State could get there if it wins its final two games against Arizona State and Kansas. It would also help if two Big 12 teams made the College Football Playoff, which is still a possibility with two weeks left in the regular season.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This week the analyst has the Cowboys facing Louisville in Orlando.

CBS Sports also put the Cowboys in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this week, with Duke ending up as the opponent.

The Athletic (subscription required) also focused on the Orlando-based bowl, giving the Cowboys an intriguing matchup with SMU. The Mustangs were blown out by Wake Forest in Dallas last weekend.

College Football News also landed on Oklahoma State in its bowl projection, sending the Cowboys to the Pop-Tarts Bowl to face the North Carolina Tar Heels, which would be an incredible coaching matchup between OSU’s Eric Morris and UNC’s Bill Belichick.

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other ESPN analyst decided to have some fun and projected a renewal of the “Bedlam” game as the Cowboys would face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Texas Bowl down in Houston. As we noted last week, this is the last bowl game the Cowboys played in. Back in 2023 OSU beat Texas A&M. Last week the Cowboys were facing the Missouri Tigers.

Clearly, a Texas Bowl/Bedlam matchup would sell tickets and be an incredible thing for both fan bases. OSU won the last Bedlam matchup in 2023.