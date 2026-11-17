The Arizona State Sun Devils have moved into preparation mode for the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

For head coach Kenny Dillingham, that means breaking down a ton of tape on Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who enters the contest leading the country in passing yards (3,239 yards) and touchdown passes (30).

Dillingham has schemed against some of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 since he took over at Arizona State and the program joined the conference in 2024. But Mestemaker presents some unique challenges, Dillingham said on Monday during his weekly press conference.

In fact, he spent two minutes providing a four-point breakdown of what mess makes Mestemaker so difficult to deal with.

Kenny Dillingham on Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darby Brown covers Arizona State for News 12 in Phoenix, and she cut together the video of Dillingham making his four points about Mestemaker.

Point 1? Mestemaker can throw in tight windows.

“He does not need space to throw,” he said. “Like you can rush him and he could have that much space and he doesn't need to step into his throws, right? He can throw in really, really, tight spaces and that's one of the hardest things to do is to be accurate when you don't have space.”

Point 2? Mestemaker is sneaky athletic, Dillingham said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Man... that's not ideal."



Kenny Dillingham spent two minutes raving about Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker's abilities. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/gPB5hgeGRA — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) November 17, 2026

“You don't anticipate him going on a 60-yard run and he can — go watch Week 2 if you have a doubt for his total speed,” Dillingham said.

He was referring to Mestemaker’s 75-yard run against Oregon. He said that ASU has metrics on players and that Mestemaker can run 21 mph.

“That’ll give him some bragging rights back at home,” he said. “He can cut this clip and show it to all his team because he probably talks about how fast he is all the time and nobody believes him. You're fast, dude.”

Point 3? Mestemaker is 6-4 and that makes hard to create traffic around him.

“He’s a big dude and he doesn’t get a lot of balls tipped,” Dillingham said.

Point 4? Mestemaker knows the offensive system so well he can do things in it that other quarterbacks can’t, something that OSU head coach Eric Morris has said this season.

“He has a really good feel for the system, so he anticipates throws,” he said.

It all adds up to a quarterback that the Sun Devils will have to create stress around during their showdown on Saturday. That’s a delicate dance, he said, one that Dillingham ultimately said is “not ideal.”

“All those things are very hard to scheme against,” Dillingham said. “OK, he’s athletic, OK it’s hard to tip the ball because most athletic quarterbacks, you put pressure on him in the pocket, and you put your hands up. But if you don’t rush this dude, he’s going to kill you. But if you put pressure on him and you miss, he can run 70 yards. He’s accurate and he understands the system.”