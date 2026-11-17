Kenny Dillingham’s Four Reasons Why Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker is Hard to Defend
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The Arizona State Sun Devils have moved into preparation mode for the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
For head coach Kenny Dillingham, that means breaking down a ton of tape on Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who enters the contest leading the country in passing yards (3,239 yards) and touchdown passes (30).
Dillingham has schemed against some of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 since he took over at Arizona State and the program joined the conference in 2024. But Mestemaker presents some unique challenges, Dillingham said on Monday during his weekly press conference.
In fact, he spent two minutes providing a four-point breakdown of what mess makes Mestemaker so difficult to deal with.
Kenny Dillingham on Drew Mestemaker
Darby Brown covers Arizona State for News 12 in Phoenix, and she cut together the video of Dillingham making his four points about Mestemaker.
Point 1? Mestemaker can throw in tight windows.
“He does not need space to throw,” he said. “Like you can rush him and he could have that much space and he doesn't need to step into his throws, right? He can throw in really, really, tight spaces and that's one of the hardest things to do is to be accurate when you don't have space.”
Point 2? Mestemaker is sneaky athletic, Dillingham said.
“You don't anticipate him going on a 60-yard run and he can — go watch Week 2 if you have a doubt for his total speed,” Dillingham said.
He was referring to Mestemaker’s 75-yard run against Oregon. He said that ASU has metrics on players and that Mestemaker can run 21 mph.
“That’ll give him some bragging rights back at home,” he said. “He can cut this clip and show it to all his team because he probably talks about how fast he is all the time and nobody believes him. You're fast, dude.”
Point 3? Mestemaker is 6-4 and that makes hard to create traffic around him.
“He’s a big dude and he doesn’t get a lot of balls tipped,” Dillingham said.
Point 4? Mestemaker knows the offensive system so well he can do things in it that other quarterbacks can’t, something that OSU head coach Eric Morris has said this season.
“He has a really good feel for the system, so he anticipates throws,” he said.
It all adds up to a quarterback that the Sun Devils will have to create stress around during their showdown on Saturday. That’s a delicate dance, he said, one that Dillingham ultimately said is “not ideal.”
“All those things are very hard to scheme against,” Dillingham said. “OK, he’s athletic, OK it’s hard to tip the ball because most athletic quarterbacks, you put pressure on him in the pocket, and you put your hands up. But if you don’t rush this dude, he’s going to kill you. But if you put pressure on him and you miss, he can run 70 yards. He’s accurate and he understands the system.”
Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard