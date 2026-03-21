ESPN Analyst Tabs Drew Mestemaker as Oklahoma State's Top Addition

Oklahoma State is set to have one of the top players in the country on the field next season.

In 2026, OSU football will be looking for some redemption after a couple of outright embarrassing seasons in 2024 and 2025. Entering next season on a 19-game Big 12 losing streak, the Cowboys have a lot of work to do to get back into the conference title picture.

Of course, there have been some massive changes in Stillwater over the past few months, with Eric Morris taking over as the program’s next head coach. With Morris coming to town, he also brought along Drew Mestemaker, the nation’s leading passer at North Texas in 2025.

In a recent article for ESPN, Billy Tucker unsurprisingly named Mestemaker as the Pokes’ top newcomer for the 2026 season. Also noting that some of OSU’s other offseason additions should make Mestemaker an even more dangerous player next season, Tucker explained what the quarterback’s arrival could mean for the Cowboys.

“Prolific offensive numbers if Oklahoma State shores up protection and surrounding weapons. Morris' systems historically inflate quarterback production when clean pockets and tempo match. The jump to the Big 12 means tougher pass rushes and tighter windows, so expect some early growing pains. Overall, Mestemaker should stabilize the quarterback room and lead a high-scoring, efficient attack that improves as the supporting cast comes together. Oklahoma State finished winless in the Big 12 the past two years but will outscore teams in 2026, and Mestemaker will be the catalyst behind the rebound.”

For OSU to get back on track in the Big 12, it would only be fitting if it did so with an explosive offense. While the Kasey Dunn offensive coordinator era over the past few years abruptly ended the explosive offense that OSU fans had come to expect under Mike Gundy, the Morris era is expected to begin with a bang.

Although there’s no guarantee that a potentially explosive offense will immediately lead to wins in Stillwater, the team should be much more exciting and fun to watch next season. With Mestemaker’s arm leading the charge, the Cowboys should be able to make some big plays with regularity and put Stillwater back on the map in college football.

OSU has been stuck with mediocre quarterback play since Mason Rudolph went to the NFL, but Mestemaker might just have what it takes to get the passing game rolling again in Boone Pickens Stadium.