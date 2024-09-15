ESPN College GameDay Snubs Oklahoma State's Top 15 Matchup Against Utah
Stillwater will not be hosting a Saturday morning staple next weekend.
On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be heading to Norman for Week 4. Oklahoma will host Tennessee in its first SEC matchup, with GameDay snubbing what could be the most important Big 12 game this season.
Oklahoma State plays Utah in a top 15 matchup that could have significant implications for the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff. While GameDay typically visits the biggest matchup of the week, it will opt for a game featuring the SEC for a fourth consecutive week.
College GameDay almost always travels to a regular season Big 12 matchup, which could put OSU’s matchup at Kansas State a week later into the discussion if both teams remain unbeaten.
College GameDay has visited Stillwater six times in the past. The most recent appearance was in 2017 for the Cowboys’ Bedlam loss against Oklahoma, with Thurman Thomas as the guest picker. The other appearances came for the Baylor matchup in 2013 and four other Bedlam meetings.
After a rocky comeback win against Arkansas in Week 2, the Cowboys never struggled in their dominant 45-10 against Tulsa. With a top 15 matchup against Utah coming up, OSU could have an advantage at quarterback.
Against Tulsa, Alan Bowman threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns, including some impressive deep balls. Meanwhile, Utah quarterback Cam Rising shined in the season opener, but an injury in the first half of the Utes’ matchup with Baylor in Week 2 kept him out of their game against Utah State.
While OSU looked better defensively, its run game and inability to get Ollie Gordon going has been a significant concern. With so much on the line in a matchup of Big 12 favorites, getting the All-American in rhythm will be critical.
