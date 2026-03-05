Oklahoma State’s newest quarterback is considered one of the best in the nation.

Oklahoma State had one of the best transfer portal classes in the nation by acquiring a good portion of Eric Morris’ roster from North Texas. The main attraction of this squad was UNT’s quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who will represent the orange and black next season for the Cowboys.

Mestemaker made it known that he was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, and now people are starting to realize and agree.

ESPN writer Bill Connelly recently ranked every quarterback for all 68 Power 4 college football teams, and the new Cowboy quarterback was considered a top pick.

Connelly ranked Mestemaker as the No. 7 quarterback going into the 2026 college football season and ranked him in terms of Big 12 quarterbacks. This is definitely high praise for the future OSU gunslinger, but he has the statistics to back it up.

Mestemaker led the nation in passing yards last season with 4,379, and came in second in passing touchdowns with 34. He took care of the ball as well, only throwing nine interceptions the whole year.

Mestemaker can also get work done on the ground as he had five rushing touchdowns for the Mean Green, tied for second on the team.

Many have wondered if Mestemaker and the other transfers from UNT will be able to make an impact in the Big 12, but Connelly seems to have no doubt that they will produce just fine.

“I’m guessing they will immediately create one of the Big 12’s better offenses, and there’s a chance they’ll do even more than that,” Connelly said. “We live in an age of giant, roster-building thought experiments. Here’s the latest one.”

Mestemaker will have some familiar and new faces to aid him in truly coming into this projection. His leading receiver from North Texas, Wyatt Young, has also made the journey to Stillwater and is ready to help his quarterback once again.

Young was third in the nation in receiving yards with 1,264 and brought in 10 touchdowns. Justin Bowick is also making the transfer to OSU from Illinois and will be another good option for Mestemaker next year.

The 6-foot-4 receiver brought in five touchdowns last year and averaged 12 yards per catch for the Fighting Illini.

Mestemaker already has big expectations before even playing a snap for the Cowboys, and hopefully, he will show that he can live up to the challenge.