Former Cowboy Brennan Presley is Making a Case for the Rams Roster
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State’s all-time receptions leader, has always defied doubters with his performance. The 5’8”, 174-pound receiver from Tulsa is now turning heads in the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp. He is making a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster, and anything could happen. As the NFL preseason draws to a close, the undrafted rookie wideout has been nothing short of amazing on the grandest of football stages.
Presley’s road to the NFL has been anything but smooth. Despite piling up 315 receptions for 3,315 yards and 23 touchdowns at OSU, his smaller stature and 4.46-second 40-yard dash sparked skepticism among scouts. Yet, the Cowboy faithful had been watching BP shred Big 12 defenses since he first set foot on campus. His game focuses on his ability to find ways to catch the football. It is a skill worth its weight in gold in the NFL.
In the Rams’ first two preseason games, Presley has shown off his Cowboy magic. Against the Dallas Cowboys, he hauled in a 7-yard touchdown, slipping through coverage like he did under the Boone Pickens lights.
He followed up against the Chargers, catching six of eight targets for 102 yards, including a leaping 40-yard grab on fourth-and-10 that set up a game-winning score. That play was classic Presley: another cutch performance which echoed his glory days for the Pokes.
Versatility could be a deciding factor in Presley’s case to make the Rams' 53-man roster. At OSU, he was a multi-dimensional threat, rushing for 160 yards and six touchdowns while excelling as a returner with 61 kickoff and 51 punt returns. The Rams, who prioritize players with diverse skill sets, have tested him in similar roles. A 38-yard kickoff return in the preseason opener and his tireless energy on special teams underscore his value. His ability to contribute as a receiver, runner, and returner maximizes his potential roster impact.
The Rams’ receiver room is crowded, with stars like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams locking down top spots. The next four in line are Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and Konata Mupfield, all of whom have shown that they may be locks on the 53-man roster. Presley needs some things to fall into place if he wishes to somehow find his name on the list.
As the Aug. 26 NFL roster cut looms on the horizon, Presley’s intangibles make him a challenging cut for the Rams. For a player who turned Bixby High into a powerhouse and propelled Oklahoma State to new heights, betting against Brennan Presley is risky. In Los Angeles, this Cowboy is proving his will to succeed might just be enough to earn a spot on the Rams’ roster.