Former Cowboy Ranked Among Top 30 Players in NFL for 2025
One of Oklahoma State’s former stars is getting some recognition at the next level.
On Tuesday, CBS Sports released its list of the top 100 players for the 2025 NFL season. While OSU has sent plenty of talent to the NFL over the years, it rarely seems to send stars at the next level, but one former Cowboy has continued to be among the league’s elite.
Coming in at No. 30 in the rankings was former OSU wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Still on the Miami Dolphins, Hill is among the fastest NFL players. While his No. 30 ranking is a far cry from his No. 4 spot on the same list last year, he is still considered to be a top player.
While he had a rough season last year, Hill led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13) in 2023 to put him in MVP talks. After spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning a Super Bowl, he is still trying to find that kind of success after his departure.
When he was in Stillwater in 2014, Hill was a dynamic threat as a receiver and a rusher. His most impactful play for the Cowboys came in the regular season finale, when he returned a punt 95 yards to send Bedlam into overtime, eventually leading to a 38-35 win.
Of course, this season in Stillwater could also resemble how the Cowboys looked in Hill’s lone season with the team. In 2014, OSU had a dynamic player in Hill, but the team wasn’t great overall.
With injuries at some key positions, including quarterback, OSU struggled to find its way through the season after a hot 5-1 start. Still, Hill’s miracle in Norman saved the season and helped OSU extend its bowl streak and secure a winning season when the team won its bowl game.
While a 7-6 year is far from the standard in Stillwater, it would be a welcome sight after the team managed to win only three games in 2024. With Mike Gundy in charge, OSU is due for a bounce-back season, and seven wins could be enough to get the Cowboys back where they need to be moving forward.