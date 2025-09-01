Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Stripped of Team Honor After Rocky 2024 Season
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill may not have earned back his team's trust quite yet.
After Hill ended the 2024 season on less-than-desirable terms with Miami, the wide receiver saw his name get left off the Dolphins' captains list for the '25 campaign. The Dolphins instead gave the nods to Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler and Bradley Chubb.
Hill had been named captain in each of his three seasons in Miami prior to this year.
While captaincy might feel like a small distinction to some, it still feels notable that Hill was omitted this time around, whether by his choice, coach Mike McDaniel's, or his teammates' decision. The five-time All-Pro had a mature answer on how he was trying to repair his relationship to the team earlier this offseason and also received some tough love from Tagovailoa.
Hill was coming off a league-best 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season, but his production declined in '24 after Tagovailoa missed time due to a concussion. The former Chiefs star ended his past campaign on a sour note in which he appeared to quit on the team during Week 18's loss to the Jets. Hill also said he was keeping the door open for a potential trade in January, shortly after the Dolphins finished 8-9 in the regular season and missed the playoffs.