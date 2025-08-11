Former Cowboys Brennan Presley and Ollie Gordon Notch First NFL Touchdowns
Fans of Oklahoma State Cowboy football had good reason to cheer this weekend as two of their beloved Pokes, Brennan Presley and Ollie Gordon II, jumped into the NFL spotlight with their first professional touchdowns. In a whirlwind of pride and nostalgia, the orange and black of Oklahoma State football burned bright under the lights of the NFL preseason, proving once again that Stillwater breeds winners.
Brennan Presley, the undersized star who rewrote OSU’s record books as the program’s all-time leading receiver, showed the NFL what Cowboy fans have known for years: heart and determination outweigh height. At just 5-8, 175 pounds, the undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams turned heads in his preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.
With the game winding down in the fourth quarter, Presley found a seam in the back of the end zone, hauling in a pinpoint five-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett IV. The Bixby native broke into a celebratory dance, a nod to the flair that made him a Boone Pickens Stadium legend. Presley’s stat line was modest—two catches for 11 yards, a 15-yard rush and a 38-yard kickoff return—but his touchdown was a statement.
As his new Rams teammates greeted him on the sidelines, it was clear: Presley’s triple-threat versatility could make him a roster lock. For Oklahoma State fans, it was a moment of validation for arguably the greatest slot receiver to ever hit the sacred turf of Boone Pickens Stadium.
Not to be outdone, Ollie Gordon II, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner and Oklahoma State golden child, powered his way into the end zone for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Despite entering late in the third quarter, the sixth-round pick wasted no time.
On his first carry, Gordon broke off a 20-yard scamper, showcasing the elusiveness and strength that led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards in 2023. Then, early in the fourth, he punched in a 1-yard touchdown, spiking the ball as his Dolphin teammates mobbed him in the endzone. Gordon finished with eight carries for 33 yards and a 19-yard reception on a crucial fourth-down play, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Listed fourth on Miami’s depth chart, Gordon outshined his competition, proving he’s ready to climb.
For Cowboy Nation, seeing Presley and Gordon score their first NFL touchdowns was a reminder of just how special the two players were in Stillwater. From Boone Pickens to the NFL, Gordon and Presley are carrying their Cowboy pride forward one touchdown at a time.