Former Oklahoma State Cowboys Record Their First NFL Snaps
As mentioned in a previous article, several former Oklahoma State Cowboys football players were set to make their NFL debut this past weekend as teams prepared for the start of the 2025 season with Week 1 of the preseason.
While only two found the end zone, several former Pokes left a solid debut out on the field, given the limited snaps in the first game.
Here is how each former Cowboy did in their first NFL game for the 2025 Week 1 preseason:
Brennan Presley / Los Angeles Rams
Presley came into the game as the Rams' WR7 on the depth chart, but could see himself rise the ranks by a spot or two after being the only Los Angeles receiver to secure a touchdown in their win against the Cowboys on Saturday. He'd finish his debut with two catches for 11 yards and one score, and should see more playing time in the Rams' next two outings.
Dalton Cooper / Kansas City Chiefs
Limited to very few snaps in his first preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cooper was at least able to shake off some first-game jitters despite not seeing a large amount of action. Being an undrafted free agent, the former Cowboy is likely to receive the short end of the stick this preseason, but can still prove his value in the snaps provided. Hopefully, the Chiefs' next two preseason games will provide more action to Cooper so he can show the Kansas City front office his full capabilities.
Ollie Gordon II / Miami Dolphins
Another OSU Cowboy who found the end zone this week was former Stillwater star Ollie Gordon II. He would rush eight times for 33 yards and one score in his NFL debut, and he has received a lot of hype from Dolphins fans following his first game for Miami. With an unfortunate season-ending injury to Miami's RB3 Alexander Mattison this past weekend, Gordon will likely see an increase in snaps for the next two preseason games, as now head coach Mike McDaniel might need to fast-track his rookie running back into a power back role for his offense.
Korie Black / New York Giants
Former Cowboys cornerback Korie Black did not see the field for the New York Giants in the first week of the preseason as the rookie dealt with an injury that kept him out of action. He was spotted back at practice this week, so hopefully the young cornerback can return to 100% and show the Giants his value to the team as a seventh-round pick.