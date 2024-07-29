Former Oklahoma State DL Emmanuel Ogbah Returns to Miami on One-Year Deal
On Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that former Oklahoma State defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah signed a one-year deal that will keep the veteran pass rusher in Miami.
The $5 million deal comes on the heels of a 2023 performance that saw Ogbah rack up 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.
Ogbah has spent the past four seasons in Miami and will now return to the Dolphins for the 2024 season.
Prior to his time with the Dolphins, Ogbah spent one year with the Kansas City Chiefs and three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The Lagos, Nigeria, product was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Cleveland and has tallied 268 tackles, 42.5 sacks 41 tackles for loss, 101 quarterback hits and 39 pass breakups in eight seasons as a pro.
Ogbah came to Stillwater in the 2012 recruiting class as a 3-star recruit from Fort Bend Bush High School in the Houston area
Ogbah had a sensational career with the Cowboys, racking up 133 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, nine pass breakups and four forced fumbles in three seasons with the Pokes. As a junior in 2015, the Richmond, TX, product tallied 17.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks en route to earning Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors.
With a new deal in hand, Ogbah and the Dolphins return to the field for regular season action on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami.
