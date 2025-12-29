NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 18 (Eagles, Pats, 49ers Rise)
There's just one full 16-game slate left in the 2025 NFL regular season, and some playoff spots -- and seeding -- are on the line.
Both the AFC North and NFC South divisions are up in the air, as the winners of those matchups will advance to the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in their respective conferences. Baltimore stayed alive with a win over Green Bay and a Pittsburgh loss in Week 17 while both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers lost on Sunday to set up a winner-take-all game in Week 18.
In addition to that, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is on the line on this weekend, as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks battle to see who wins the NFC West and the top seed in the conference.
Several teams clinched their divisions in Week 17, including the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. That's changed the Super Bowl odds, especially with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts getting eliminated from playoff contention.
New England clinched after the Buffalo Bills lost the marquee matchup of Sunday's afternoon slate to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the defending champs appear to be peaking at the right time.
It all comes down to Week 18, and there are a ton of matchups postseason stakes. Can Denver lock up the No. 1 spot in the AFC? Who takes the NFC West and the top spot in the conference? Will Drake Maye make a final MVP push over Matthew Stafford?
Each week I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 17 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Seattle Seahawks (+500) LW: No. 1
Seattle held serve atop the NFC in Week 17, beating the Panthers.
Now, it has a massive game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 that could determine if they end up with the No. 1 seed in the conference.
2. Los Angeles Rams (+450) LW: No. 2
The Rams are looking to bounce back from their Week 16 loss on Monday night against the Falcons.
3. New England Patriots (+900) LW: No. 5
Drake Maye and the Patriots dominated the Jets in Week 17, clinching the AFC East in the process. Maye threw five scores in the win, and he has a chance to lead the Pats to the No. 1 seed in the conference if Denver loses in Week 18.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+950) LW: No. 4
It wasn't pretty, but the Eagles knocked off the Bills in Week 17, and they've now won three games in a row to move to 11-5. The NFC may still run through Philly, especially with some unproven teams (Seattle, Chicago lurking at the top of the conference).
5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000) LW: No. 9
San Francisco held off the Bears in a wild game in Week 17, and it's moved from +2000 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl.
If the 49ers win in Week 18, they will control home field in the NFC, and the Super Bowl is set to be played in Santa Clara. The 49ers have not lost since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1200) LW: No. 6
The Jaguars knocked off the Colts in Week 17, keeping their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive.
Jacksonville is +1200 to win the Super Bowl, but it has won seven games in a row.
7. Denver Broncos (+750) LW: No. 7
The Broncos held off the Chiefs in Week 17, but their offense has been shaky in back-to-back weeks. Now, Denver has to win in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed, unless both the Patriots and Jaguars lose.
8. Buffalo Bills (+1200) LW: No. 3
Now that the Bills can't win the AFC East, they've fallen from +850 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen may have his best chance to win the AFC based on the quarterbacks he's battling, but the Bills' roster isn't nearly as talented as previous years.
9. Chicago Bears (+2200) LW: No. 8
The Bears put up 38 points in Week 17, but it wasn't enough to beat the 49ers.
Still, this week wasn't all bad, as the Bears clinched the NFC North and will play at least one home game in the postseason.
10. Houston Texans (+1400) LW: No. 11
Houston jumped from +1500 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl after knocking off the Chargers in Week 17. Houston still is in play for the No. 1 seed entering the final week of the regular season.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) LW: No. 10
L.A. no longer can win the AFC West after losing to the Texans on Saturday, but it could spoil Denver's chances at the top spot in the conference in Week 18.
12. Green Bay Packers (+2000) LW: No. 12
The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and they're set to rest some players in Week 18.
Green Bay has been banged up, and it's hard to take this team seriously as a Super Bowl contender without Micah Parsons. Green Bay fell from +1600 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Baltimore.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+10000) LW: No. 13
The Steelers can still win the AFC North in Week 18, but they blew a chance to clinch in Week 17 against the Browns. Pittsburgh is set as a home underdog against Baltimore in Week 18.
14. Baltimore Ravens (+2000) LW: No. 15
Saturday's win over Green Bay moved the Ravens from +8000 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl, as they can take the AFC North against the Steelers in Week 18. Baltimore will be on the road and may not have an injured Lamar Jackson for that matchup, but it's still favored.
15. Carolina Panthers (+20000) LW: No. 14
The Panthers can still win the NFC South in Week 18, but they were smoked by Seattle in Week 17. The Panthers already beat Tampa Bay in Week 16, and they've played better over the second half of the season, so they remain a spot ahead before Week 18.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000) LW: No. 17
The Buccaneers lost in Week 17 to Miami, but a Panthers loss kept them alive to win the NFC South in Week 18. After a 6-2 start before the bye, Tampa Bay is just 1-7 in its last eight games.
17. Detroit Lions (N/A) Last Week: No. 16
A loss to Minnesota on Christmas eliminated the Lions from playoff contention. There could be some changes -- especially on the offensive coaching staff -- for this franchise in the offseason.
18. Dallas Cowboys (N/A) LW: No. 19
The Cowboys can't make the playoffs, but they could end up .500 this season after beating Washington on Christmas. Dallas takes on the New York Giants in Week 18.
19. Indianapolis Colts (N/A) LW: No. 18
The Colts went from 7-1 to missing the playoffs, and Daniel Jones is likely going to miss some of the 2026 season as well.
Indy trading two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner looks wildly irresponsible now, as the Colts' future is seriously up in the air.
20. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 20
The Saints have found something in Tyler Shough, as they won again on Sunday against the Titans and the rookie threw for 333 yards.
21. Minnesota Vikings (N/A) LW: No. 21
The Vikings ended Detroit's season with a win on Christmas. Minnesota had a down season with a lot of quarterback injuires, but Kevin O'Connell remains one of the best coaches in the league -- especially as a playcaller.
22. Miami Dolphins (N/A) LW: No. 24
Quinn Ewers won his first game of his career in Week 17, upsetting the Bucs. Miami is now 7-9 this season and has really turned things around after a slow start -- even though it can't make the playoffs.
23. Cincinnati Bengals (N/A) LW: No. 23
The Bengals' offense remains one of the best in the NFL, as it hung 37 points on the Cardinals in a Week 17 win. Hopefully, Joe Burrow can stay healthy in 2026 to get Cincy back in the playoff mix.
24. Kansas City Chiefs (N/A) LW: No. 22
The Chiefs lost their fifth game in a row in Week 17, and their focus has to be on 2026 -- if Patrick Mahomes can return in time from a torn ACL.
25. Atlanta Falcons (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Falcons face the Rams on Monday night as they look to hand them a second loss in a row.
26. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 28
Cleveland spoiled the Steelers' chances of winning the AFC North this week, upsetting them 13-6 behind a strong defensive performance.
It'll be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders gets a chance to start in 2026 or if the Browns look for another QB.
27. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 26
Washington's season was crushed by injuries, and it'll look to re-tool around Jayden Daniels in 2026. The Commanders lost to Dallas on Christmas in Week 17.
28. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 27
The Cardinals have lost eight games in a row, and they were blown out by Cincinnati in Week 17.
Arizona could be in the mix for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.
29. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 29
Cam Ward has thrown multiple scores in four weeks in a row, and that's a positive sign for the Titans entering 2026. The No. 1 overall pick could take a step forward with improved weapons next season.
30. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Giants finally won their third game of the season, but they cost themselves a chance at the No. 1 pick in the process. New York beat the Raiders on Sunday, guaranteeing that Las Vegas finishes below it in the standings.
Still, Jaxson Dart had a strong game, a positive sign as the Giants look to 2026.
31. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Jets were dismantled by the Patriots in Week 17, another embarrassing loss in what has been a terrible season.
The Jets don't have a quarterback, and there are a ton of holes that this team needs to fix in the offseason.
32. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 32
Las Vegas now has an 80 percent chance to land the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after losing badly to the Giants on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.