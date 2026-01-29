Former Oklahoma State OC Named NFL Head Coach

A former Oklahoma State coach is about to take on his biggest gig yet.

Earlier this week, Todd Monken became the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns following his latest successful stint as a coordinator. As the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens over the past three years, Monken made himself a clear candidate to take on a much larger role in the NFL.

Of course, folks around Stillwater are quite familiar with his abilities as a coordinator after leading one of the best offenses in modern college football history. As OSU’s offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012, Monken orchestrated one of the most electric squads in OSU history.

Since leaving Stillwater to go be the head coach at Southern Miss in 2013, Monken has bounced around between college and the NFL, making a clear impact with his offensive mind at every stop. Although OSU has had some great offenses since Monken left as well, his departure will always be a bit of a what-if for the program.

After Mike Gundy was fired three games into last season, there were plenty around the OSU fanbase floating Monken’s name as an ideal candidate for the job. Of course, with NFL head coaching jobs on his radar, it’s more than understandable why Monken and OSU never had any real reported interest in a reunion.

While Monken will take over in Cleveland, the Cowboys still ended up with a solid outcome when they hired Eric Morris to be the program’s next leader. Morris had spent the past few seasons as the head coach at North Texas and is known as an offensive-minded coach.

While it would take quite a year for Morris and company to get into the same conversations offensively as the two teams Monken oversaw as the offensive coordinator, there might be a path to that type of explosiveness. With Drew Mestemaker leading the way under center and a plethora of offensive talent joining him, the Pokes shouldn’t have much of a problem putting points on the board next season.

After winning only one game last season, it will still take some time, potentially, for OSU to get back to competing for Big 12 titles and being in the national picture again. However, Morris’ quick turnaround at North Texas should give fans hope that it won’t take long for the Pokes’ offense to look similar to the one Monken led 15 years ago.