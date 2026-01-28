Browns to Hire Former Ravens OC Todd Monken As Next Head Coach

Cleveland has found its new man in charge.

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Browns are hiring Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach.

Monken, 59, is a veteran play caller who has spent the past three seasons leading Baltimore’s offense and helping quarterback Lamar Jackson win the NFL's MVP award in 2023. He's also served as offensive coordinator for Eastern Michigan (1998 to '99), Oklahoma State (2011 to '12), the Buccaneers (2016 to '18), the Browns (2019), and Georgia (2020 to '22). Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss from 2013–15.

The hiring comes after several prominent candidates—including former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski—pulled themselves out of the running.

Monken will take over for Kevin Stefanski, a two-time Coach of the Year in Cleveland, who the team fired earlier this month following a 5–12 finish to the 2025 season. He’ll have his work cut out for him as the Browns look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023—and just the third time since 2002.

