Although there were no Cowboys selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, that does not mean they will not be in NFL camps. So far, two former Cowboys have signed undrafted free agent deals (UDFA’s).

The two to sign at this point are cornerbacks AJ Green and Kemah Siverand, with the Browns and Seahawks, respectively

Green was previously expected to be a day three draft choice but it seems that his lack luster forty yard dash time may have impacted him more than people thought. However, teams still valued the 2019 AP Second-Team All-Big 12 and Thorpe Award Semifinalist, so much so that he ended up as one of the most fought over un-drafted prospects.

I asked AJ’s agent, Mike Swenson, about the signing and he commented, “Big deal! Many wanted him. He went to the best situation.”

"Big deal" is right! Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $145k guaranteed, which is around the amount of normal 6th round guaranteed money.

The heavy interest on Green most likely comes from an impressive week at the Senior Bowl where he was reportedly one of the top performing corners in drills and workouts against some top competition.

It is unsure as of now what the deal for Kemah Siverand is but the fact is that he is a Seattle Seahawk.

Although Siverand did not play as much as he would have preferred during the season, he was able to showcase his athleticism and talent at OSU's pro day, one of the few that was help prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His best tool is his speed, which he put on display in front of scouts at the pro day when he ran a reported sub 4.4.

He is not a current Cowboy, but former slot receiver Jalen McCleskey, who transferred and finished his career at Tulane, has agreed to a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. McCleskey went to Tulane where his father, who played in the NFL, is an assistant coach. J.J. McCleskey played for both the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

There are a few more Cowboys that could be in line for a UDFA deal with Jordan McCray and Marcus Keyes at the top of the line.

It has not been reported that they have signed anywhere yet but McCray did tell me that several teams reached out to him prior to the start of the NFL Draft.