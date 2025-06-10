Former Oklahoma State Star Reveals NFL Jersey Number Meaning
While Oklahoma State and college football fans became accustomed to watching star running back Ollie Gordon II in his No. 0 jersey, his NFL career will begin with an entirely different number, but according to Gordon, it has a significant meaning.
Gordon will be lacing up in the No. 31 to begin his Dolphins career, a number previously worn by running back Raheem Mostert.
"The Dolphins went out and chose me, it's 32 teams in the NFL and 31 teams passed on me so why not use it [as motivation]" Gordon told reporters at camp.
The star running back slid to Miami in the sixth round and could very well be one of the biggest steals in this draft if coach Mike McDaniel can get Gordon back to his 2023 season form.
“We feel optimistic that is the version that we’re going to improve upon going forward.” said McDaniel.
McDaniel has been adamant about reestablishing Miami’s run game, which was once their biggest threat and now with the addition of Gordon, the run game can potentially be a force again.
It is clear that Gordon will be playing with a big chip on his shoulder as he hopes to impact the Dolphins' offense this upcoming season. He certainly offers a different look compared to the speed demons in the running back committee.
With McDaniel prepared to implement all three running backs this season, we could very well see Gordon make those 31 teams regret not selecting him in the NBA draft.